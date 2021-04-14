“Keep Calm and carry on” . That was the “motorcycle” of the British during WWII. An attitude that made them survive in the conflict. The Queen isabel II he adopted it as his own. Four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the monarch fulfilled her royal duty to keep up with your activities.

At an audience at Windsor Palace he received ex-chamberlain Earl Peel, who resigned as the highest officer of the royal house last month, and was the highest authority of the royal house. He was in charge of the funeral of Prince Philip. He was replaced by the former head of MI5, the domestic secret service, Lord Parker of Minsmere, who took over just over a week before Felipe died.

The Queen is determined to continue to carry out some solo engagements, even while mourning the loss of Prince Philip. Longer engagements, including those known in royal circles as “days away,” are likely to involve the queen joining a member of her family.

A delivery truck arrives at Windsor Castle. Photo: Reuters

This is considered to have various benefits. It eases your workload, makes your day more enjoyable, and means that if you have to cancel on short notice, the commitment can still continue. The number of joint engagements may slowly increase as the Queen ages, but is expected to be a gradual change.

Opposed to Queen Victoria

Unlike Queen Victoria, who spent her very long two years of mourning at Balmoral, she wore black the rest of his life and did not open Parliament for 5 years, the sovereign Elizabeth II is determined to continue with her agenda because it is what the Duke would have wanted.

At the end of the two weeks of official mourning, he will resume his daily work, such as reading the official documents of the red boxes that he must review daily, and granting real consent to the laws because otherwise, they would be prevented from promulgating them.

Queen Victoria’s strict mourning, her absence from public appearances for two years, generated a crisis in the monarchy. Many called for his abdication.

Flowers for Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Photo: Reuters

It was Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli who regained popularity and invented a series of new traditions, posing as old, to revive the monarchy.

The pomp, the bright uniforms, the changing of the guard were the fruit of his imagination to resurrect the Royal House.

The Covid imposes restrictions on the sovereign, who lives in “a health bubble” in Windsor Palace, and many of these activities will be digital. But with the queen as the protagonist.

On May 11, Elizabeth II will lead the state opening of the British Parliament with all the pomp, until now in person. A function that he only did not fulfill when he was pregnant from the Duke of York in 1959 and the Earl of Wessex in 1963. She will be accompanied by the Prince of Wales, her heir.

The dowager queen

From Queen Victoria, no antecedents of a widowed queen in office in Britain. She has decided to come out of the duel on April 22, when she turns 95. For the queen, constitutional considerations are more important than personal ones.

The duke’s death has highlighted how members of the royal family have increasingly joined the queen in their official engagements. Among them are Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Princess Royal and the Countess of Wessex, who has a close relationship with the Queen, joined her for video calls during the confinement.

Princess Anne, daughter of the Queen, during royal activities. Photo: Reuters

The week before Philip died, the Queen, without the company of any member of her family, attended a ceremony marking the centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at Runnymede, near Windsor. Attendees noted that she seemed comfortable, chatting with military personnel and even allowing the engagement to drag on over time, usually a clear sign that she was having fun.

The funeral

During the funeral, the queen will sit alone in St George’s Chapel due to sanitary restrictions, everyone will wear a mask. She could only share the place with the members of the “health bubble” with whom she lives in Windsor Palace.

The only guest who is part of it will be Brigadier Archie Miller Bakewell, private secretary to the Duke of Edinburgh. Singing will not be allowed at the ceremony because of the pandemic.

A sign warns of social distancing in Windsor. Photo: Reuters

The other members of the Royal Family must be separated by two meters apart, except couples, such as the Dukes of Cambridge or Prince Charles and his wife Camilla.

The queen’s great-grandchildren they will not participate at the ceremony and the names of the 30 who will attend the funeral will be known Thursday. Peter Philips, and Prince Harry, grandsons of the queen, will sit alone, separated.

Harry and William

Prince Harry is in his quarantine at Frogmore Cottage, his home, which he now shares with his cousin, Princess Eugenie.

You will not be able to leave there until the same Saturday of the funeral, after testing twice. It will be then that he will meet his brother William for the first time, with whom he is estranged. They have spoken on the phone since the death of their grandfather.

Harry and William with their late grandfather in 2006. Photo: AP

It is clear that on Saturday there will be nothing more than for the Duke of Edinburgh, his memory and his tribute to honor him and the queen during the funeral. The decision is to show a united family, focused on the queen and her grandfather’s legacy.

Kate, the Princess of Cambridge, William’s wife and a psychologist by training, will be the one will try reconciliation between the two brothers. She will seek to reduce tensions. Meghan would be willing to start a new chapter with the Royals. William and Kate’s boys could play outside with funny “Uncle Harry” before he returns to Los Angeles.

Paris, correspondent