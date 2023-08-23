In the Tver region, a plane crashed that could belong to Yevgeny Prigozhin

Embraer Legacy private jet crashed in Tver region. There were ten people on board the jet. By data According to a source from Readovka, the private aircraft belonged to businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company Wagner. Ministry of Emergency Situations reported the death of all on board.

The plane crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino, Bologovsky district

First reports of disaster received around 19:20 Moscow time, however, the crash could happen back at 18:20.

The private jet operated the Moscow-St. Petersburg flight. According to the FlightRadar service, the aircraft’s flight was suddenly interrupted, radars could not detect it.

Crash Report confirmed in the Ministry of Emergency Situations. Governor of the Tver Region took disaster situation under personal control.

Prigozhin was among the passengers of the collapsed Embraer Legacy

Presumably, the businessman often used other planes, but at the time of the disaster he was on this board. Who else was among the passengers of the crashed plane is unknown.

The fact that Prigozhin was on board officially confirmed in Rosaviatsia. How reported the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov, the commander of the PMC “Wagner” Dmitry Utkin could be among the passengers.

Later, Rogov, citing his own sources in Wagner circles, said that the death of Prigozhin and Utkin was confirmed.

Just talked to outstanding “musicians”. They confirm the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin. Kingdom of Heaven to the newly-departed servants of God Eugene and Dmitry Vladimir RogovChairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

Board crash caught on video

Eyewitnesses were able to film the moment the plane crashed.

The published footage shows how the plane flips several times in the air before it crashes. A plume of gray smoke rises above him. In addition, eyewitnesses of the event said that they heard two pops before the crash.

Several large parts of the Embraer Legacy – wing and stabilizer – fell off when falling and fell near abandoned agricultural buildings.

The crash of Prigozhin’s plane occurred two months after the armed rebellion of the PMC

Armed subordinates of the businessman advanced in marching order to Moscow after the owner of the company falsely accused the Ministry of Defense of attacking the Wagnerites. PMC fighters passed the Rostov, Voronezh and Lipetsk regions in a day.

Evgeny Prigozhin Photo: Elena Kopylova / RIA Novosti

On the evening of June 24, the press service of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko reported that the PMC, after a telephone conversation between Prigozhin and the Belarusian leader, deployed columns and sent employees to places of permanent deployment. After the failure of the rebellion, Prigozhin and part of the Wagnerites left for Belarus. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the criminal case against the businessman would be dropped.