Thursday, April 1, 2021
The death of one of the most prominent figures in the “Watergate” scandal

April 1, 2021
The Watergate scandal forced Nixon to resign

Gordon Lady, a former FBI employee and one of the main characters in the Watergate scandal, has passed away.
Son Gordon Lady said his father died in Virginia, USA, at the age of 90.
The son added that his father was suffering from “various diseases”, but his death was not related to the Corona virus, according to what was reported by “Sky News”.
It should be noted that the name “Watergate” scandal was given to the investigation of the attempted wiretapping of the Democratic Party headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, during the 1972 presidential election campaign, and the scandal culminated with the resignation of then-United States President Richard Nixon in 1974.

