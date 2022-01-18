The Council of the Egyptian Media Syndicate, headed by Dr. Tarek Saada, head of the Media Syndicate and a member of the Senate, mourned with great sadness and sorrow the death of the former media head, Amal Makkawi, the former head of Channel One.

The media captain said that the late Amal Makkawi was a gentleman and respected by everyone, as she worked as a broadcaster in the radio news department, then moved to television until she took over the presidency of Channel One and obtained a diploma from the Radio and Television Institute and a diploma in directing, noting that the media person, Amal Makkawi, is the most famous in Fighting tutoring, as it was described as the institution of educational television programs in the face of private tutoring.

It is worth mentioning that the journalist Amal Makkawi is a graduate of the Faculty of Law, and obtained a diploma at the Radio Institute and a diploma in directing.