In the Republic of South Africa, traditional kings enjoy constitutional recognition and often play a strong symbolic role.

Among the most famous of them is King Godwil Zwillitini, the king of the Zulu people of approximately 11 million.

The death of King Goodwill Zwelettini, today, Friday, at the age of 72, was announced by his office after weeks in hospital due to complications mainly related to diabetes.

His office said, in a statement, “with great sadness I mourn to the nation the death of His Majesty the King,” adding, “His Majesty’s health has dramatically deteriorated during his stay in the hospital and he died in the early hours of the morning.”

Although he did not possess any real power in South Africa at present, he had influence over the largest ethnic group in the country, and his role was focused on the spiritual side.

The reign of the king lasted half a century.

Zwillettini, a vast landowner, ascended the throne at the age of twenty-three during the apartheid regime in 1971 after the death of his father.