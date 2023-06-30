A series of protests and riots have developed in different cities in France over the case of Naël, a 17-year-old teenager who died after being shot by a police officer on the morning of Tuesday the 27th in Nanterre, west of Paris.

The authorities fear that the violent protests will intensify much more as the days go by. The Interior Ministry has announced 40,000 police and gendarmes (5,000 in Paris) in order to prevent riots.

The video that went viral

A witness recorded on video what happened in Nanterre on the morning of Tuesday the 27th. The images quickly went viral on social networks. In a short time, local news broadcast the images that did not take long to go around the world.

The images show Naël in a yellow car. The vehicle initially stands still while two police officers stand by the window. Then it is seen that Naël advances with the car and one of the two policemen shoots.

The video shows how a policeman points directly at the teenager. The images show a moment of complete tension. After receiving the impact, Naël continued advancing in the yellow car until he crashed into a post. Local media released images of the damaged vehicle after the crash.

Naël M died after being shot by the police. Photo: Twitter @Natandujar and Le Parisien

“Naël, 17, died last Tuesday from a point-blank shot fired at him by a policeman when he was trying to flee from a control with a sports Mercedes that he was driving without a license,” says Efe.

The AFP agency mentions in its report that it verified the video and details that one of the two agents “shoots him at point blank range when he accelerates.” They also indicate that in the recording the phrase “you are going to receive a bullet in the head” is heard, however it is not clear who said it.

The yellow car was a Mercedes AMG and inside were three personnel in total, according to CNN.

Naël’s death adds to the statistics that show that the police are increasingly turning to their weapons to try to stop to those who bypass their controls. Last year, there was a record number of 13 deaths in such situations that are becoming more frequent.

In February 2017, in the context of the fight against jihadist terrorism that was causing a wave of attacks in France, a security law broadened the spectrum of situations in which law enforcement may use their weapons. A team of researchers has calculated that since then fatal police shootings against moving vehicles have increased fivefold.

March in memory of Nael, 17, killed by the French Police in Nanterre, near Paris.

For this reason, the events relaunched the recurring debate on police violence in

France. The UN also asked Paris to seriously deal with the “deep” problems of “racism and racial discrimination” in its security forces, especially when part of the population sees them as racist and violent.

What does the tax report say?

Naël had a criminal record for skipping police checkpoints and did not have a driver’s licenseas detailed by various media.

The prosecutor’s report indicates, according to Efe, that the teenager was detected at 8 in the morning driving a Mercedes car that had various infractions registered. It was then that two motorized policemen tried to stop him, but Naël ran away, causing a chase that ended when he had to stop for a traffic jam.

At that moment, the police officers drew their weapons and pointed at the teenager, demanding that he turn off the car, but Naël drove off. One of the police officers fired, killing the teenager.

Banners call for “justice for Nael and for all the others killed by the police.”

What is known about the policeman who shot?

The French justice declared preventive pressure for the 38-year-old policeman who shot Naël. The policeman was accused this Friday of voluntary manslaughter and imprisoned.

The investigating judges acted in line with the request of the Nanterre prosecutor, Pascal Prache, who hours before had requested the indictment of the 38-year-old brigadier because considers that the use of the weapon against the young person does not conform to the legal framework.

Prache had also requested the provisional detention of the agent, who was also suspended from his duties by the Minister of the Interior.

the protests

The protests have been increasing since Tuesday the 27th, the day of Naël’s death. During that first day of demonstrations, at least 30 people were arrested and more than 40 burned cars were reported.

On Wednesday the tension increased in Nanterre, in the suburbs of Paris and in major French cities such as Lyon (east), Toulouse (southwest) or Lille (north).

On the second day of protests, the authorities deployed at least 2,000 agents to prevent disturbances. The French Interior Ministry said 180 people were detained and 170 police and gendarmes were injured during clashes.

Protests over the death of Nael in France.

But many cities, especially in the suburbs of Paris, once again experienced violent nighttime protests, despite the 40,000 police and gendarmes deployed.

The balance of the last night of protests this Thursday is high. The government reported the arrest of 875 people (408 in Paris and its suburbs), the attack on 492 buildings, the burning of 2,000 vehicles and 3,880 fires in the streets, as well as 249 injured agents.

On Thursday night, several stores in the Les Halles shopping center and in the tourist and commercial Rivoli street, which leads to the Louvre museum, in Paris, were “vandalized”, “looted” or “set on fire”, said a senior police officer. The participants in the protests also attacked for the second night in a row police stations, as in Pau (southwest), town halls, as in Lille (north), or schools, as in Amiens (north).

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, has condemned the “violence” against “the institutions” and considered it unjustifiable.

“The last few hours have been marked by scenes of violence against a police station, but also against schools, town halls and, therefore, against the institutions and the Republic (…) These are unjustifiable,” Macron said according to AFP.

Protests in Nanterre, France.

This Friday, at the end of a crisis meeting, Macron announced a series of measures, including increased police deployment, to stem the riots.

Macron’s strategy for now calls for the “responsibility” of the “mothers and fathers” of the participants in the riots, many minors, to keep them at home, since the role of the State “is not to occupy its place”.

We will examine all options with one priority in mind: the return of order

And he also urged social networks to remove “sensitive” content linked to this urban violence and to identify its users, since “there is a way of imitating violence that leads some young people to lose contact with reality.”

The government still has on the table the possibility of declaring a state of emergency, that allows the administrative authorities to take exceptional measures such as the prohibition to travel, but for the moment it has not been decided to decree it.

“We will examine all the options with one priority in mind: the return of order,” Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne said before the meeting, when asked if they would decree a state of emergency as requested by the opposition.

What does Naël’s mother say?

Nael’s mother, wearing a “Justice for Nael” t-shirt.

At least 6,000 people took part in a march led by Mounia, Naël’s mother, in Nanterre on Thursday. They left the Pablo Picasso and went to the prefecture. The participants shouted phrases such as “justice for Naël” and “never again”, according to AFP.

Mounia sadly remembers her son Nahel. “On Tuesday she gave me a big kiss and said ‘mom, I love you.’ I replied ‘I love you, take care’. An hour later, they tell me that my son had been shot, ”she points out.

“What I am going to do? He was my life, my best friend, my son. He was everything to me,” adds Mounia, according to La Nación from Argentina.

For her part, Naël’s grandmother said he was “kind and a good boy.”

French media have also indicated that Naël participated in a program of an association called Ovale Citoyen, which was aimed at people living in difficult areas. That was how Nahel took an electricity course. He also played rugby for a club called the Pirates of Nanterre.

The president of Ovale Citoyen, Jeff Puech, said that Naël was a “boy who used rugby to get ahead,” according to La Nación.

