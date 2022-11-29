The death of Myyrmäki | This is currently known about the postman’s death: the violence was brutal, the perpetrator is unknown

The death of the postman is being investigated as a murder due to the brutality of the act. At the moment, there has been no plan in the act.

In Myyrmäki According to the police, the events of the postman’s murder that took place in mid-November are currently largely clear.

An unknown perpetrator attacked a young woman who was handing out magazines in the yard of a housing association located on Myyrmäentie. The matter has been investigated by the police as a murder. Director of investigations Tero Tyynälän according to him, the crime title is justified by the brutality of the act, but he does not want to reveal the method in more detail.

“It is currently only known to the perpetrator and the police.”

Read more: The police now suspect a “man in black” as the mail killer

This moment in the light of the information, the act has not been planned, but according to Tyynälä, it is difficult to take a position without doubt. There are also no indications of, for example, robbery or other crimes that anticipated violence at this point, but no lines of inquiry have been ruled out.

“It was about a lonely young woman with a mail delivery cart, [ryöstö] there is one thing that needs to be taken into account in the investigation, but there are no clear indications of such a thing,” says Tyynelä.

For example, nothing was clearly taken from the victim.

According to Tyynälä, the incident does not involve elements of a hate crime. The victim was Finnish.

Police released the young man suspected of the crime over the weekend. The man was imprisoned with probable cause on suspicion of murder in a secret detention trial. According to Tyynälä, the man had responded to eyewitness observations and was wearing dark clothes.

At the moment, the police do not know the suspect. The police suspect a “man dressed in dark” of the act, who has been asked to send observations.

Tyynelä reminds that in such serious criminal cases, for example, the telephone data is always checked. In addition to these, however, there has been other evidence, which he is not going to open now.

“The screen has to be strong, and the fact that someone sees a person dressed in dark is of course not enough.”

According to Tyynälä, from the beginning of the investigation, the police have tried to find out what happened in Myyrmäki and asked the public for observations about a person dressed in dark clothes who moved around the area.

From the police’s point of view, the investigation has not slowed down or failed, even though the suspect was a person who does not seem to have had anything to do with the events.

“When these kinds of crimes are investigated, people are arrested, and in the endgame, we and the district court had full grounds to suspect the person on the screen that was at that point.”

In the media in recent days, other acts of violence in Vantaa with similar features have been highlighted.

Among other things MTV and Evening News have brought up in their news the stabbing that happened at the beginning of November in Simonkylä, Vantaa, where a man dressed in dark clothes had attacked the victim in the yard of the housing company in the early hours of the night.

A year ago in November, there was also a stabbing in Jokiniemi, Vantaa, where a woman was stabbed in connection with a robbery.

According to Tyynälä, at this stage there is no reason to connect these things, but this possibility is not completely ruled out either.