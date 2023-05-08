The death of Myyrmäki | The police are examining the video recordings in the mysterious death of the postman

No new information has come to light in the homicide investigation, which has been transferred to the Central Criminal Police.

Various the question is still open about the murder that happened in Myyrmäki, Vantaa in November.

A young woman died in her job as a mail delivery person in the yard of an apartment building on November 17.

In March, the investigation into the death was transferred to the central criminal police (krp) for investigation after the investigation had stalled for months in the Itä-Uusimaa police.

The criminal district commissioner leading the investigation Olli Töyräs KRP is silent about the investigation. According to him, no new information has come to light.

According to Töyrä, the KRP is currently re-examining the surveillance camera footage obtained from the vicinity of the incident site.

“It is combed in peace and with time. There is nothing new to tell about this wound.”

Who killed the postman?

The killer is still on the loose. Two men have previously been suspected and imprisoned for the act, who have since been cleared of suspicion.

Immediately after the incident, the police arrested a 23-year-old man from Helsinki who had been near the scene. The man was at home covered in blood, and he told the police patrol about the postman he met.

The district court ordered the man to be imprisoned on probable cause on suspicion of murder.

It soon became clear that the man could not have been at the place of death at the time of the incident. The suspicion was finally refuted by the video footage, which showed that the man was elsewhere at the time of the murder.

After his release, another young man confessed to having killed a woman in Vantaa. The man was imprisoned, but he could not tell anything about the events that had not already been reported in the media before. Later, the man also began to retract his confession.

How did the death happen?

The police are investigating the death as a murder. The use of the most serious crime title is justified by the brutality of the act.

The police have not provided more detailed information about the method of execution, but according to the police’s previous information, the killing was probably not premeditated.

Based on the police’s previous statements, it is known that the killing was quick and lasted only a few minutes. According to the police, the woman later died of her injuries in the hospital.

According to eyewitnesses, a man dressed in dark clothes was seen in the yard of the housing association at the time of the act. The suspected perpetrator has not been described in more detail so far.

What is the motive for the death?

Since the perpetrator of the death is still a question mark, the police have not wanted to speculate on the motive of the act.

It is known that the woman was walking alone in the yard of the housing company at the time of the incident.

There have been no indications of, for example, a robbery or other crime before the death. However, the investigation is still ongoing.