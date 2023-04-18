The death of Myllypuro | The minors suspected of killing a young woman live in the same house – This is what is known about the matter

Another suspect was arrested at the beginning of April on suspicion of theft and attempted robbery.

Police investigates an extraordinary murder in Helsinki, whose victim is a 19-year-old woman. In addition to the young age of the victim, the suspects are also very young, only 16 years old.

The district court of Helsinki imprisoned the boy and the girl on Saturday on suspicion of murder with probable cause. According to the police, a 19-year-old woman died as a result of violence in her apartment in Myllypuro on March 23.

No clear reason or motive for the act is yet known, or at least the police do not want to make it public. Director of investigations Tuomas Lindholmin according to the police are still investigating the course of events and the background of the act.

“What has been the reason for this act is still a mystery to us on some level,” says Lindholm.

Of the work Based on their address information, the suspected young people also live in Myllypuro. Young people live in different stairwells of the same courtyard.

According to Lindholm, the victim was not a neighbor of the suspected perpetrators.

According to Lindholm, the suspects and the victim knew each other and have been in contact with each other. However, it is not certain how well they know each other or if they just ended up spending time together.

The suspects and the victim are not related to each other, Lindholm confirms.

Another homicide suspect was arrested at the Helsinki District Court at the beginning of April on suspicion of theft and attempted robbery. The suspected time of committing these crimes is three days after the suspected murder.

Both suspects have been interviewed, but they have given “varying explanations” in the matter.

“It can be seen that the whole truth has not yet been obtained in the matter,” says Lindholm.

Police announced the death investigation for the first time on Monday, although almost four weeks have already passed.

The investigation of the case started as the usual investigation into the cause of death, but as the investigation progressed, the police ended up suspecting a crime. According to the police, the investigation “revealed facts” that pointed to external violence.

Information about the woman’s death came to the police through the victim’s relatives. They had found the woman dead in her apartment. The woman had been dead for a few days before she was found, the police estimated.

According to Lindholm, the exact date of death has been revealed by, for example, finding out about contact with relatives and other preliminary investigation methods.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. The crime title may change as the investigation progresses, but the violence used in the act does not indicate murder. According to Lindholm, the investigation has not revealed any particular cruelty that would require a toughening of the crime title.

The police have questioned several persons related to the events and parties. According to Lindholm, it is likely that the suspects connected to the act are now in custody. The course of events that led to the woman’s death is partly still a mystery.

At this stage, there is no certainty as to whether both imprisoned youths were jointly responsible for the suspected violence. So there is a possibility that the names of the crimes will also change among the suspects.

The police will not comment on whether there has been previous violence between the suspects or the victim.