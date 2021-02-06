To honor the passing of Santiago “el Morro” García through the club, Godoy Cruz reported that he will remove the shirt number 18, the number with which the top gunner in the history of the institution played, who this Saturday was found dead in his department.

The Mendoza team, which days ago announced that it would not have the footballer for next season, fired its striker with an emotional message.

Nothing will ever be enough to thank you for everything you did for Godoy Cruz. The 18 is yours, it is eternal like you. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING MORRO! pic.twitter.com/ZEyd3jgfrA – Club Godoy Cruz (@ClubGodoyCruz) February 6, 2021

“You were a hero, you were beaten, you were a friend and family, you were everything a person wants to be when he catches a ball. Thank you very much for so much Morro,” the club tweeted from its official account and clarified that the facilities will remain closed due to duel until the Monday.

As it transpired, the forward was in psychiatric treatment and the causes of what would have been a suicide are being investigated.

“We regret with deep sadness and shock the death of the Uruguayan player Santiago Damián García. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP,” the Uruguayan Football Association tweeted minutes after the death was confirmed.

Nacional de Montevideo, the team that formed him in his country, also sent their condolences through their social networks.

“There are no words or consolation. Immense pain for the death of one of the most beloved players and fans in the recent history of Nacional. We all mourn for” El Morro “,” said the Uruguayan club in a message on Twitter.

Nacional’s archrival, Peñarol added to the signs of grief at the unexpected death. Boca and River were part of the thousands of messages from clubs, leaders and especially fans who thanked the player for his goals.

Along the same lines, the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) lamented the death of the player and the president of the rector of South American football, Alejandro Domínguez, thanked the player for leaving his “mark” on continental football.