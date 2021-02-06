The news generated a harsh impact on all of Argentine football but had the epicenter of pain in the Godoy Cruz team, of which Santiago “Morro” García had been part until the end of the year.

Dismayed by the death of their former teammate, many Tomba footballers expressed their condolences through messages on social networks.

The squad directed by Sebastián Méndez was concentrated in Buenos Aires this week and played two friendlies: on Wednesday against Independiente and on Saturday morning against Argentinos. Upon returning from the AFA property in Ezeiza, where the game that the Mendoza won 3-0 was played, they learned of the death of El Morro.

The emotional farewell to Morro from his companions from Godoy Cruz.

With 51 goals, the Uruguayan was the top scorer in the history of Tomba, a club he had reached in 2016.

“You were a hero, you were a scorer, you were a friend and family, you were everything a person wants to be when he catches a ball, today you have to be eternal and infinite for all of us. Thank you very much for so much Morro, thank you for so many joys to the Tombino people. Rest in peace, “the club posted on its social networks.

El Morro also left his stamp in Nacional in Uruguay, in River also in his country, in Atlético Paranaense in Brazil and in Kasimpasa in Turkey.

According to the first information that came out, the forward was in psychiatric treatment. The cause of death is under investigation.

Valentin Burgoa’s message on his Instagram.

The memory of Tomás Badaloni del Morro García. Instagram photo

