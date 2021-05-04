With just 31 years he died Michael Hernandez, the young murderer who was serving a life sentence in a Florida prison, USA, for having killed a classmate from his school when they were both 14 years old.

The remembered criminal was killed by a apparent drug overdose, as reported by the Department of Corrections of the state of and disseminates CBS4. After being transferred to a nearby Lake City medical center, he was formally declared deceased.

For their part, the Columbia County prison authorities did not confirm the official cause of death, although they noted that they found no evidence of an attack by another inmate.

Michael Hernández during one of the hearings in Florida, United States. Photo: EFE.

They also indicated that they were awaiting an autopsy on Hernández and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will carry out an investigation, local media said.

Hernández’s conviction

Hernández was serving a life sentence for the crime of Jaime Gough, his schoolmate, in February 2004, reports New York Post.

The attacker fantasized about being a serial killer and had even drew up a list of people he wanted to killr.

Jaime Gough when he was 10 years old. At 14 he was killed with 40 stab wounds by Michael Hernández. Photo: EFE

That fateful day in February 2004, the then teenager lured his victim to the bathroom of Southwood High School, in the suburbs of Miami. He insisted that he had to show him something important, but ended up murdering him: lor stabbed more than 40 times and cut his neck.

After committing the crime, Hernández went to class with the bloody knife in his backpack. But a teacher caught his attention that the student had fresh blood stains and he did not hesitate to call the police.

Your defense attorney tried to plead insanity during the trial, but it was dismissed. Eventually he was found guilty and spent the rest of his life in prison.

Hernández would have died of a drug overdose in a Columbia prison, in Florida, USA.

“I do not feel joy, only sadness”, the mother of his victim in 2004, María Gough, assured the local media last Sunday when they consulted her about the death of Hernández.

Jorge Gough, María’s husband and Jaime’s father, was surprised by the news. “It was shocking and I was not expecting it at all,” he said.