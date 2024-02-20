NSDC: pilot Kuzminov, who hijacked the Mi-8 from the Russian Federation, was offered to stay in Ukraine

Inconsistencies have emerged in the case of the death of defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Russian military Mi-8 helicopter for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) in the summer. At the moment, it is certainly not known whether his body was actually found in a parking lot in the Spanish city of Villajoyosa in the province of Alicante on February 13.

Spanish authorities have not officially confirmed Kuzminov's death. “Not a single official representative of the Spanish authorities has confirmed that this is a Russian pilot,” notes El Confidencial. There is no information about Kuzminov’s fate in Russia either, as reported by presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

The defector was offered to stay in Ukraine, promising protection

Kuzminov was offered to stay in Ukraine, but he chose to move to live in Spain. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexey Danilov spoke about this.

See also The giant moon will appear in the UAE sky tomorrow Our country's proposal was for him to remain in Ukraine. He would definitely be protected here Alexey DanilovSecretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

In the last months of his life in Spain, the former pilot began to abuse alcohol and drugs.

Despite the fact that the Spanish police have not officially confirmed Kuzminov’s death, it was he who died in the parking lot, said Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

The man who was shot had fake documents on him

A man who was shot dead in a Spanish city was found to have a fake passport. The documents listed the name of a 33-year-old Ukrainian. It is known that Kuzminov himself was 28 years old. Also, the news portal Eureka News, which wrote about the death of the pilot with reference to unofficial sources in the Spanish Civil Guard, deleted this news from its page on the social network X.

According to information from various sources, the killers shot him several times – they counted about 12 bullet holes on his body. After this, the victim was run over by a car.

In addition, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said that Kuzminov was shot after he invited a woman to his place, but who she was and where she came from is unknown.

Kuzminov drove the Mi-8 from the Kursk region, he was threatened that he “would not live to see the trial”

The transfer of Mi-8 from the Kursk region to the territory of Ukraine became known to the media in September last year. It was noted that the theft occurred in early August. The pilot received an offer to steal the equipment from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Along with him on board were two crew members who were not aware of Kuzminov’s plans. Upon arrival at the airfield in the Kharkov region, both were killed because they tried to resist.

Kuzminov served in the 319th separate helicopter regiment of army aviation, whose deployment point was in the Primorsky Territory. The Russian FSB opened a criminal case against him under the article of treason. Later, the fighters who introduced themselves as special forces soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU) said that the pilot “would not live to see trial.” It was said that the order to physically eliminate the pilot had already been received, and its execution was only a matter of time.