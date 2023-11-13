American media reported on Monday morning the death of Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former US President Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times, authorities found Trump Barry’s body in his home in New York, although the cause of his death is still unknown.

Maryanne Trump Barry was 86 years old. According to The Guardian, she was an assistant federal prosecutor and a member of the New Jersey district court. She ended her judicial career in 2019, when she retired.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT

