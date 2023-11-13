You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Maryanne Trump Barry and Donald Trump.
Maryanne Trump Barry and Donald Trump.
Trump Barry passed away at age 86. His body was found in his home in New York.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
American media reported on Monday morning the death of Maryanne Trump Barry, the older sister of former US President Donald Trump.
According to The New York Times, authorities found Trump Barry’s body in his home in New York, although the cause of his death is still unknown.
Maryanne Trump Barry was 86 years old. According to The Guardian, she was an assistant federal prosecutor and a member of the New Jersey district court. She ended her judicial career in 2019, when she retired.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#death #Maryanne #Trump #Barry #older #sister #President #Trump #reported