Marcel Trillat was a friend of Humanity and all of humanity. A journalist by convictions, Marcel Trillat began as a journalist for the most famous reportage program of the time, Five Columns à la une, which he already combines with activist commitments. In 1976, with his friend Marcel Bluwal, he inaugurated a reporting column, taking part in the development of free radio Lorraine coeurd’acier at the end of the 1970s. He entered the public service of television in 1981, and rose through the editorial ranks to become deputy director of information in 1989. A long-time traveling companion of the PCF, he called for a vote in the Left Front in the Europeans of 2009, and reiterated its support for Ian Brossat in 2019 for these same elections.

“Preserving Russian roulette artists from the market but also guaranteeing their creative freedom like the apple of our eyes is a duty for us” he wrote to us in 2015, then a Left Front candidate in the regional elections in Val-de- Marl. “Just like scientific knowledge and practices, the development of artistic talents is necessary for the emergence of inventive citizens, equipped with a critical mind, open to others, armed to understand the world around them, and to make it more united and fairer, ”he still believed. During the making of a documentary on the treatment imposed by our country on immigrants in France, he had to undergo the censorship of the documentary director of France 2, “as in the good old days of the Gaullist ORTF, which has at least had the benefit of rejuvenating me … ”

We will come back at length in the next few hours and in our next edition on his work and his benevolent gaze, without giving up on the ethics that were his.