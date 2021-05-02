The cause investigating the death of Diego Armando Maradona (60) is at a hinge moment. With the report of the Medical Board, now the Justice must decide whether or not to maintain the charges for “wrongful death” against the doctors, nurses and the psychologist.

This Friday the document was released with the opinion of the eleven official experts summoned by prosecutors Patricio Ferrari, Cosme Iribarren and Laura Capra, under the direction of the attorney general of San Isidro, John Broyad.

The specialists harshly criticized the team in charge of the idol’s health and spoke of an act “Inadequate, deficient and reckless” and abandonment “to luck” of the state of health of the former coach of Gimnasia Esgrima La Plata and the National Team.

However, this Monday at 12 o’clock the full report of the Medical Board will be known, which will include the opinion of the eleven party experts provided by the defenses of the seven defendants. In fact, that day the document was scheduled to be known with the considerations of the 22 experts.

“There are very few coincidences”, advanced to Clarion the lawyer of one of the defendants on the opinion of the expert witnesses.

Luque and Maradona, after the operation for a bruise on Diego’s head. That procedure was questioned by the Board.

It is expected that there will be dissidents on the part of the specialists prepared by each defense since the 13 conclusions of the official report compromise the entire medical team.

As he could know Clarion, the document signed by the official experts confirms the suspicions about the responsibilities of some of the professionals who were in charge of the former DT’s health. With this document, they could advance to a more serious classification than that of “wrongful death”, which provides a penalty of 1 to 5 years in prison.

In fact, some of the lawyers for Maradona’s family had already requested the change of the cover to “Simple homicide with eventual intent”, for which in the case of receiving a sentence it could be from 8 to 25 years. Just in case, some have already opened the umbrella: the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque (39) and the psychologist Carlos Díaz (29) asked and They were granted prison exemption in the event that the investigators requested his arrest.

The psychologist asked for the benefit in mid-April, while the neurosurgeon did so last December when he was charged with “wrongful death” and his defenders did not rule out a change of the title page to “abandonment of person followed by death”, punishable by 5 to 15 years in jail.

From reading the writing it appears that Luque and the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (36) are the most complicated. “The actions of the health team in charge of DAM (Diego Armando Maradona) were inadequate, deficient and reckless,” they said.

And they claimed that they were “Indifferent” by representing “fully and completely the possibility of a fatal outcome with respect to the patient” since “they did not modify their behaviors and the medical / care plan drawn up”, maintaining “omissions” and “abandoning the patient’s health status ‘to chance’.”

Luque requested and was granted an exemption from prison, anticipating a possible change of face that would complicate it. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

In the considerations of the report, the experts identify Luque and Cosachov as the “dealing team” that, in coincidence with the Maradona family, did not accept the referral of Diez to a rehabilitation center. And they point out Luque as the person responsible for the “home hospitalization”, about which they said that “it was not such” because “there were no minimum guidelines for such hospitalization in a patient with the complex multiple pathology that he presented.”

For official experts, Maradona “I would have had a better chance of survival” in a “care center” than in Tigre’s house. “He should have continued his rehabilitation and interdisciplinary treatment in an appropriate institution,” said the specialists, taking into account the pathologies that the former footballer presented and that he came from the subdural hematoma surgery.

In addition, for the doctors appointed by the Justice, the idol “was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions on his health ”, for which they pointed out that it was a mistake to follow the patient’s wishes regarding hospitalization in Tigre.

Cosachov is complicated by the few times he went to see his patient at Tigre’s house, only four times (including the day of death) and only once did he control him. The experts do not rule out that the medication given to Diego “had an influence on the fatal outcome, since no cardiological or laboratory controls (ionogram, liver and kidney function) were carried out in the last 14 days prior to death.”

Cosachov and the psychologist “Charly” Díaz, two other defendants in the Maradona case. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

The sixth conclusion complicates the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Ariel Perroni (40), since he warns about the lack of periodic and “poor quality” controls on vital signs. In fact, they pointed out that “DAM began to die at least 12 hours before at 12:30 on 11/25/2020, that is, he presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonizing period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly controlled from 00:30 on 11/25/2020 ”.

In another passage, they said that the “nursing care” in the home in the San Andrés neighborhood was “full of deficiencies and irregularities” and they were suspicious of whether the controls that appeared on the forms were real.

The experts also criticized that Maradona’s doctors ignored “the signs of life risk that the patient presented” and cited the recording of an audio by the kinesiologist Nicolás Taffarel: “Last week I told you that you had to lift it because it could cause lung edema.”

They also observed that there is no “evidence of psychological care at home” after Maradona left the Olivos Clinic. Due to Diego’s addiction to alcohol, psychological treatment was “essential” for the experts.

With the inclusion of the report of the Medical Board in the file, a new chapter is opened in the Maradona case: the prosecutors must prepare the investigations of the seven defendants and decide whether to advance against others involved.

This Tuesday, Clarion He published the result of the tests to the two Maradona cell phones. Investigators suspect that a part of his environment manipulated his telephones so that he was incommunicado.

