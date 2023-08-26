EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The plan to attempt their release into the ocean was already underway. But Lolita, the orca that she has been captive for three years at the Miami Seaquarium, died this Friday, after two days in which her health entered a downward spiral. “She exhibited serious signs of physical discomfort,” the aquarium explained in a statement. “Although she received the best care,” the orca she died of what is believed to be a kidney problem that she had been dealing with for some time. Three days before her death, the aquarium had published a statement to the contrary: “Our dear Lolita is stable and in good health.” The cause of her death is still being investigated.

He was about 53 years old. Half a century of life confined in a pool 35 meters deep and 10 meters in diameter, distracting viewers with their flipper waves and their flips in the air. This is how it went most of the time, every day, until pressure from animal groups got the company that owned it to agree to a plan to return it to the ocean within two years. Too late. Even so, her death has opened a debate about the difficulties of releasing and the ability of such an old orca to adapt to the marine environment after being locked up for so long. It’s hard to know what would have happened if she had been released sooner, as she was the oldest captive orca in the world. Perhaps he would have endured the hardships and stress of her well-deserved freedom, too.

Lolita, also called Takitae, was captured in 1970 in Penn Cove, a place removed from the Pacific Ocean north of Seattle, in the United States. She was only three years old. At that age, the orcas have already learned the language of their community, he had started hunting his own food and still spent most of the day near his mother. From there she was transferred directly to the Miami Seaquarium in Florida, says the OrcaNetwork organization. Her mission was to be the show partner of Hugo, a young orca who had been captured a few years earlier in the same place. They lived together for ten years until, in 1980, Hugo died after hitting the glass of the water tank in which they both lived. She had done it before, but never as hard as that time. After his death, Lolita continued with her daily shows.

The orca had stopped giving shows, but was still trapped in the Miami Aquarium. After protests from animal groups, The Dolphin Company, the company in charge of the Seaquarium, reached an agreement this March to release the animal within two years. Eduardo Albor, the director of the company, was happy for the future of the orca: “This is a very special day. It goes beyond Lolita. She is going to become a symbol ”. The cost of releasing it can reach eight figures and require the use of a military plane to transport it, as happened with Keiko, the orca in the movie. Set Willy free. In her path of adaptation to the marine environment, Lolita would have needed a sanctuary built for her in the sea, near the coast, where she would have learned to hunt for her own food and be close to other animals, closely watched by instructors and other professionals.

Despite these supports, Takitae may never have adapted to an environment as hostile as the ocean. “It is practically impossible for the orca to adapt to the sea,” stated Ana Jiménez Cáceres, a biologist specializing in marine mammals, a few days before her death. “Lolita has hearing problems, she needs constant medication and is 100% dependent on the human being. We may think that animals would love to be in large spaces, but they see it as a strange area and you have to teach them little by little. In addition, the expert assures that it is very unlikely that her original family recognized her. “A lot of people don’t know it, but these animals have to prepare a lot to go into pools they’ve never been in.”

The biologist refers to the case of Keiko, the first orca with which this great release operation was carried out in the open sea. Years after her release, she died of a cold. Keiko was captured in 1979 in Icelandic waters, she was temporarily transferred to Canada and ended up in an aquarium in Mexico City. There she filmed the film that made her famous and that over time became the trigger that prompted her release. Years later, Hallur Hallson, the spokesman for the foundation in charge of the operation, had to admit that the process had been a failure. Keiko was unable to capture the fish that came in and out of the sea cage that was built for her off the coast of Iceland. She also did not establish contact with the orcas of her species that approached the cage and that put her in danger because these animals can only live in groups.

Karla Munguia, an activist for the rights of orcas, defends that the health of the animal improved a lot after its release, when they took it out of the tank in which they salinized the water with industrial salt. “She had papilloma on the sides of her fins and what is called ‘peanut head’, a problem that comes from not feeding properly. All of that was taken from her when she was released,” in 1996, almost twenty years after she was caught, explains Munguia. She also stopped presenting all the pathological attitudes typical of prolonged confinement, such as the constant banging against the wall of the aquarium. She even got to interact with other orcas. But she never stayed with them, she always returned to the coast, where there were the human caretakers she had been used to almost since she was born.

With Lolita, the animalists’ plan was to reunite her with her family, in the hope that she “remembers them,” says Munguia. “That was the hope.” Because leaving her where she was was not an option and could lead to her death, as it happened at the end. Between 1996 and 2003, 28 orcas died prematurely in captivity, in addition to 325 dolphins and belugas in water parks around the world, according to the CetaBase organization. The cases of orcas successfully returned to their natural habitat were captured when they had already learned to hunt and had not been in captivity for a long time, so they had not yet unlearned their habits, explains the biologist Jiménez.

Although experts disagree on the method to remove the animal from the aquarium, all agree that it would be best to stop the hunting of these animals. But, for that, there has to be a reduction in demand. Civilized societies have to stop paying to see an animal far from home and family. As Munguia says: “In the zoo you see a ghost of the animal that it was, and you don’t have to have an orca locked up to empathize with that animal, one can know and love them with documentaries that show how they live in freedom.” Something similar happened with the Willy movie. It was precisely a story about her liberation that allowed thousands of people around the world to empathize with Keiko, the orca who played the character, and not her performances at the Mexico City zoo where she was locked up. .