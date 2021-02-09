The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) of the United States has determined this Tuesday that the fog It was the main cause of the accident that killed former player Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people as they moved in a helicopter that lost control outside Los Angeles.

The NTSB has concluded its investigation one year and two weeks after the accident stating that the fog was the determining factor that disoriented the pilot. “The Sikorsky S-76B helicopter collided with mountainous terrain and was destroyed by impact forces and fire. ” indicates the American National Board.

“The pilot and eight passengers were fatally injured. The helicopter operated by Island Express Helicopters Inc., was on a passenger flight on demand with visual flight rules,” adds the NTSB, whose president, Robert Sumwalt, was in charge of officially reconstruct what happened to the helicopter in which Kobe Bryant was traveling in a virtual appearance.

Former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant with his daughter Gianna. Both died in the accident after the fall of the helicopter of the NBA legend. Photo: AP / Chris Carlson.

In addition to the fog, the NTSB assures that the pilot of the flight, Ara Zobayan, who also died in the accident, performed non-recommended maneuvers when flying through thick clouds and with limited visibility, American media report.

At 41, Kobe Bryant was an authentic basketball legend and considered one of the best players in history, Member up to 18 times of the ‘All Star’ team and fourth top scorer in the NBA. Retired since 2016, he ended his career with five championship rings, two NBA Finals MVP awards and another league MVP in 2008.

