Microsoft announced this Wednesday that it will withdraw its historic browser from the market Internet Explorer (IE) on June 15, 2022 and will completely replace it with its new Edge version, after more than 25 years in which it went from being a ubiquitous tool to practically marginal.

“The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be withdrawn and will no longer receive technical support on June 15, 2022 for certain versions of Windows 10,” the Redmond (Washington state, USA) company said in a corporate blog post. .UU.).

The nuance of “certain versions” refers to the fact that there are some minority exceptions that may continue to operate as before: Windows 10 LTSC, Server Internet Explorer 11 and the MSHTML (Trident) engine.

For the vast majority of users, however, IE will become a thing of the past and those who continue to use the historic browser will have to switch to Chrome Google (the great dominator of the current market), Safari from Apple, Firefox or, if they want to continue operating with Microsoft, Edge.

Microsoft will recall Internet Explorer in June 2022. Photo Shutterstock

“Microsoft Edge is faster, more secure and offers a more modern browsing experience than IE. In addition, it solves a key problem: compatibility with old websites and applications, “they pointed out from Microsoft.

Edge has an integrated IE mode that allows access to Internet portals and Explorer-based applications as if the old browser was being used.

Before the deadline of June 15 of next year, August 17, 2021, applications and internet services of the company that Satya Nadella directs, such as Microsoft 365, they will no longer be compatible with Internet Explorer.

Netscape and Microsoft, two key browsers of the 90s. AP Photo

Despite having a near-total dominance of the Internet browser market in the early 2000s, Internet Explorer was losing market share over those 10 years, first to independent Firefox and later to Google’s Chrome, which experienced a growth spurt. spectacular growth to surpass IE as the most used browser in 2012.

Since then, IE lost users at a great rate so far, in which its market share according to the specialized portal StatCounter is less than 1% and highly focused on desktop computers.

Bill Gates, in 1997, promoting IE 4. AP Photo

Meanwhile, Edge adds functions

The Microsoft Edge browser incorporated a new feature in its latest version for testers that allows the integration of Microsoft Office, so that it is possible to view documents without exiting the application.

This is part of Microsoft’s strategy of integrating services so that the user does not leave the environment of their applications.

With the new feature, known as Office Viewer, browser users can open Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents with a single click from within Edge itself, as Windows Latest has warned. in version 92 of the program aimed only at developers.

This feature, which is available on both Windows and Mac computers, can be activated through the browser settings menu, in the downloads section and by activating the option ‘Quickly view Office files on the web with Office Viewer’.

So far, Edge users who wanted to view a document from Microsoft Office through the browser they had to download it and open it with a program from their own device.

In addition, Windows Latest noted a second new feature in Edge version 92 for developers: the integration of Edge in Windows Search, the search system built into the Windows operating system as standard.

In this way, when users carry out searches from the Windows Search bar, this element will show information from the Edge browser, such as history, recent or favorite tabs.

Until now this element only allowed to search local files, of the organization or Bing searches, and can be activated in Microsoft Edge settings, within the ‘profiles’ section. At the moment it is not operational, according to Windows Latest.

SL