No containment protocol in any juvenile center says that to restrain an angry child, he must lie face down on a bunk while a guard puts a knee on his head and crushes it against a pillow for four minutes (on the clock). and, at the same time, five other guards hold the minor and handcuff his hands behind his back and fix his legs with straps. That’s what they did, however—and that’s how the cameras recorded it—with Iliass Tahiri (just turned 18). The boy died under these circumstances on July 1, 2019 at the Tierras de Oria juvenile center (Almería), managed by the company Ginso (Association for Management and Social Integration) since it won the competition of the Junta de Andalucía in 2015, and despite accumulating complaints, incidents and deaths applying these types of techniques in other centers in Spain. More than four years later, the death of Iliass Tahiri remains without blame and now the judge and the prosecutor want the case to be judged as “a minor crime” and not as a “reckless homicide,” as the Prosecutor’s Office initially described it. “We don’t want the compensation they have offered us, we want justice,” says the family of the deceased.

The Purchena court has archived the case twice, first in June 2020 and, after an appeal and reopening, it dismissed it again in May 2022, when it was also appealed by the family’s defense and subsequently reopened. The judges understood – there have already been several handling the matter – that the center and the guards applied the established protocol (denounced and rejected by the Ombudsman and the Council of Europe) and that it was, therefore, “a violent death.” accidental”, as stated in the report of the coroner Juan Luis Sánchez Blanque. The coroner attributed the death to the fact that the immobilization maneuver carried out was incompatible with a possible heart condition that Iliass suffered from and which advised against the application of this type of immobilization. That is, compared to the death compatible with “asphyxia” indicated in the preliminary autopsy report, the coroner focused on the fact that there was an added risk in the case of the young man of suffering cardiorespiratory arrest if this type of mechanical restraints were performed. , and did not refer to the use of excessive force either.

“My son did not die, they killed him,” Iliass’s mother, Khadija, has repeated over and over again from Algeciras, where she lives and where she has been immersed in a deep depression all this time, “with no desire for anything, not even to go to the hospital.” psychologist,” according to his other son, Abdel.

More information

Although the facts have not changed, the Prosecutor’s Office has gone from considering that a crime of reckless homicide should be tried by prosecuting those responsible for the Ginso company and the Junta de Andalucía – as requested by prosecutor Carlos Castresana in June 2019 – to understanding now that it must “transform” into a “trial for a minor crime,” according to a letter issued by the representative of the public ministry this week. “We understand that the conduct developed by those investigated could constitute less serious recklessness. In such a case, we would be facing a less serious crime of reckless homicide classified in the article 142.2 of the Penal Code, and punished with a fine of three months to 18 months,” says this latest letter from the Prosecutor’s Office. In this case, 13 people have been investigated, including the center’s management, educators, security personnel, medical services and representatives of the Ministry of Justice.

Ángel Gómez San José, the lawyer for Iliass’s family, has been presenting appeals for all these years at the pace of this back-and-forth of court orders and writings. First against the files of the case, which he has managed to avoid after the Provincial Court of Almería agreed with him. The last time on April 24, when the aforementioned court ruled that “the maneuver caused the death of the minor, so it must have been carried out incorrectly, with recklessness on the part of those who executed it,” and that at least it should An oral trial will be held to judge three of the guards involved in the immobilization of the boy: Julián RC, Antonio SS and José BM

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

“But he forgot one, precisely the one who puts his knee on Iliass’s head for four minutes, José LL, so I had to request a clarification of the car so that he could be included again among those investigated,” says the lawyer. The security guard José L. declared before the Civil Guard investigators – and this is stated in the report – that his function during the immobilization was to “keep an eye on the inmate’s care in his head, in order to hold it towards a side to avoid suffocation, vomiting and allow the young man to breathe.” The video, in which Iliass is not perceived to be offering any resistance, shows how the guard, as soon as he places the boy face down on the bed, rests his knee on an area close to the boy’s head and keeps it there for four minutes, while the rest of the guards work on tying his limbs. Only when he removes his leg from his head does José L. begin to check if the boy is breathing and if he has a pulse and he begins to get nervous.

Gómez San José has just presented another appeal, in this case “for reform” so that it is the court who also decides the classification of the crime, “neither the investigating judge nor the prosecutor, who already want it to be judged as a minor crime.” , says. “For us it was, is and will be reckless homicide.” While these last appeals are resolved, Khadija and Abdel will have to continue waiting for justice.