EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The BioParque of Rio de Janeiro, as the old city zoo is known, is a small enclosure where more than a thousand animals of 140 different species live together. Among them are not giraffes, despite the fact that the part dedicated to African fauna has a special role. Behind this absence lies a tragic story that includes four deaths and an international animal trafficking network, and that contrasts with the image of sustainability and respect for animals that this space tries to project.

The dilapidated zoo that generations of Cariocas remembered for its sad cages and solitary animals metamorphosed into the renovated BioParque two years ago. It ceased to be administered by the City Council and passed into the hands of a private company (the Cataratas group): it said goodbye to the traditional bars and cages, in line with other zoos around the world, and was modernized with natural barriers and more spaces. wide for wildlife. But that new philosophy did not go through renouncing the great stars of the African savannah. In November 2021, the BioParque closed an operation to import 18 giraffes from South Africa.

After a long flight of more than ten hours locked in boxes, they were transferred to the Portobello safari, in a resort in Mangaratiba, a tourist city 100 km south of Rio, where they would spend quarantine before their final location in the zoo. That’s where the real thing started. Way of the Cross of the animals. The giraffes were separated into groups of three and locked up in covered enclosures of just 30 square meters, where sunlight did not reach. After a month in these conditions, six of the giraffes managed to escape. They were brought back to the compound, quite violently, and three died in the following hours due to “capture myopathy”, as the BioParque acknowledges in a note sent to this newspaper. This is the extreme stress caused by immobilization. The police report cites bruising, lung injuries and cardiac clots. The animals were quickly buried, without respecting the corresponding legal procedure. The case began to raise suspicions and that was when the police uncovered everything.

Corpse of one of the giraffes imported by the Rio de Janeiro Biopark. COURTESY FEDERAL POLICE

All the giraffes were under two years old and were removed from nature, according to the Federal Police report to which EL PAÍS had access. The BioParque denies this and assures that they came from “a sustainably managed farm approved by the official bodies of the South African Government.” For the giraffes to reach Brazil, the complicity of public environmental officials was required, who, according to the investigation, turned a blind eye to the irregularities in the process. The extensive police report concludes devastatingly: “This is the largest case of trafficking in wild animals in the history of Brazil, where the greatest protected legal right is the life and well-being of the animal, which was and continues to be violated, since the rest of the animals torn from their free life in the African nature continue to be imprisoned”.

For Animal Forum activist Ana Paula Vasconcelos, who filed a lawsuit when the case hit the local press, the process was riddled with anomalies from the start. “The conservation project that they claimed is not sustained. They didn’t even know what subspecies they were, if they were related to each other… ”, she recalls. To facilitate the operation before the Brazilian authorities, the BioParque even claimed that it had an agreement with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the reference organization for the protection of the species, something that this entity flatly denied. There are indications that the 18 giraffes were to be resold to other Brazilian zoos. “No one imports 18 giraffes to place them in a single zoo, there are many, it is something out of the ordinary,” Vasconcelos points out. The operation moved six million reais (1.2 million dollars, 1.1 million euros).

The fourth giraffe passed away in mid-July. According to the owners, the death was caused by “ruminal lactic acidity”, a disease that occurs due to excessive intake of carbohydrates in grains such as corn. The lack of a balanced diet could be behind the latest drop. Now, the fate of the 14 remaining giraffes is uncertain.

Enclosure where the giraffes were before being moved. COURTESY FEDERAL POLICE

In the next few days, the Animal Forum will present an appeal for the BioParque to lose its ownership of them. At the moment they are still in the Mangaratiba resort, in a somewhat improved space, although with high protection walls and little vegetation. The activists want their exhibition to the public prohibited, that they cannot be commercialized, and that, if possible, they be transferred to one of the sanctuaries where the rescued animals return to live in semi-freedom. The problem is that in Brazil there is no space with these characteristics to house giraffes, as is the case with elephants, for example. It is very likely that the majestic animals will end up in limbo.

From the BioParque they assure that this was the only occasion in which animals were bought from abroad, but they emphasize that it is a common practice among zoos around the world. The Brazilian Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZAB), which represents 38 centers throughout the country, declined to give details of how these operations work and to what extent they are common. In a note sent to this newspaper, he limited himself to recalling that they must be done in accordance with what is established by national regulations. The truth is that since 1983, Brazilian law prevents the importation of animals in danger of extinction taken from nature. It only accepts the arrival of specimens “reproduced in captivity” and with the documentation that proves the legal origin of the animals.

Legally, giraffes have been protected worldwide for a relatively short time. Since the 1980s, its population has fallen by 30% and in 2016 there were less than 100,000 specimens. The count is from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), which that year included giraffes in its Red Book of endangered species, in the category of vulnerable species. Three years later, the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) included giraffes in its annex II, which allows their international trade under strict permits and as long as it does not violate against animal survival.