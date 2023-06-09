A bed in an intensive care unit, in a file photograph. Alexey Lesik (Getty Images)

The Chilean Minister of Health, Ximena Aguilera, reported this Thursday that four minors have died of respiratory diseases in the South American country. The news comes after learning that two babies affected by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) have died in the last week waiting for a bed in the pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which has shocked Chilean society and unleashed an avalanche of criticism by the opposition of the health authorities of the Government of Gabriel Boric.

The end of the acute phase of the pandemic caused an advance in the winter season of diseases, especially RSV and influenza, which strongly impact children. “Although it was expected, we are facing one of the largest outbreaks of syncytial virus that we have seen in previous years,” said Minister Aguilera, clarifying that it is a virus for which there is no vaccine, so the efforts They focus on strengthening the public health network. In addition, Chile has been on a Sanitary Alert, including winter respiratory viruses, since March of this year, when the school calendar was adapted to the characteristics of the disease.

In a healthcare system with serious infrastructure problems and huge gaps in access -economic and demographic-, the hospital landscape is complex. In 11 of the 29 state health services distributed throughout the country, 100% of the ICU beds are occupied. The National Health Services System (SNSS) is made up of establishments that may depend directly on the state Health Service, municipalities, or public or private establishments that sign an agreement to provide services.

Nationwide, 94% of pediatric ICU beds in the public and private system are being used. To deal with this problem, the Ministry of Health (Minsal) allocated extraordinary resources in May to expand the beds for minors in a critical situation and convert those for adults to children. The head of the Assistance Network Management Division, Dr. Fabiola Jaramillo, reported this Thursday that 110 beds have been converted in the public sector (an increase of 59.1%), while in the private sector only 13 (an increase of 10.6%). In total, there are 431 pediatric ICU beds enabled in Chile.

“There are approximately 1,200 children hospitalized or requiring hospitalization. Of these, approximately between 120 and 200 children move daily in the different emergencies and in the different levels of complexity”, explained Jaramillo. Last May, 105 minors were transferred to different health centers to be treated.

This Tuesday, a two-month-old baby named Mía, affected by pneumonia, died in a collapsed Hospital in San Antonio, in the Valparaíso Region. Because there were no pediatric beds, the little girl had to be transferred to another health service and the only option was a hospital in Arica, more than 2,000 kilometers away. “The condition was very serious and even if there had been a possibility of transfer, it was difficult for her to have survived,” said Minister Aguilera, provoking cross-sectional criticism. The National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) officiated at the Minsal to find out the measures adopted by the health center before and after the death of the baby, the mortality rate from the syncytial virus in the last 5 years, among other details.

As a result of the case in San Antonio, some parents announced that on June 2 their two-month-old baby died with the same disease as Mía at the Quilpué Hospital, in the same region of Valparaíso. In this case, she managed an ICU bed in San Felipe 12 hours after being hospitalized. The baby suffered two cardiac arrests while she was waiting for the ambulance and she passed away. The tragedies have provoked harsh criticism of the management of the Minsal and from the right, the deputy for Valparaíso, Camila Flores, is working on the creation of an investigative commission so that the administrative managers report what happened in Congress.

The former Minister of Health Jaime Mañalich, who led the portfolio at the beginning of the pandemic in the Administration of Sebastián Piñera, has said that the country is facing “the most violent, epidemic outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus that has been reported in health history ” and has projected alarming numbers of deaths in the next six months. The data handled by Dr. Mañalich, however, have been dismissed by the current Government.

Piñera himself has spoken about the complex health panorama. “Given the seriousness of the crisis caused by respiratory viruses and the very unfortunate death of two infants who could not receive the necessary treatment, the medical team that faced the coronavirus pandemic during our Government is fully available to collaborate,” he wrote on Twitter. Minister Aguilera has responded this morning that they are open to receive experts in the field to work together on an action plan.

On the possible requests for responsibilities against the health authorities of the Boric Government, the former minister Mañalich put cold cloths: “The least that is needed now is requests for resignation or constitutional accusations against health authorities. You have to work fast!!!”, he said in reference to the impeachment proceedings.

To prevent the virus from spreading further, the authorities have requested that parents not take minors, especially babies, to crowded areas and that they wear masks. “The ideal in these periods is that they remain in relative isolation and, above all, from all people who have symptoms of respiratory diseases,” warned Minister Aguilera.