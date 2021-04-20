Walter Mundell, a prominent liberal Democrat of the late 20th century and Vice President Jimmy Carter, died on Monday at the age of 93.

“We announce with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of our beloved father today in Minneapolis, Minnesota,” his family said in a statement on Monday.

Mundell ran in the 1984 presidential election, which Donald Reagan won overwhelmingly, and he was the first presidential candidate for a prominent US party to choose a female vice president.

Mundell worked to ensure civil rights, school integration, consumer protection, and the interests of farmers and workers during his membership in the US Senate and serving as vice president during Carter’s presidency, which lasted from 1977 to 1981.

He also served as ambassador to Japan from 1993 to 1996 under Bill Clinton.