American actor Treat Williams has died at the age of 71 after a car accident.

And the British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported that Williams, who was previously nominated for the Golden Globe Award, died on Monday evening when a Honda driver trying to enter a parking space collided with Williams, who was driving his motorcycle and walking in the opposite direction.

Williams, known for his roles in “Everwood” and “Her,” was spending the weekend at his home in Vermont hours before the accident.

Police confirmed that Williams was wearing the helmet at the time of the accident.