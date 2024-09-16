Peskov: The Russian Ministry of Defense is handling the situation with the deaths of soldiers Ernest and Goodwin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov redirected the question about the situation with the deaths of fighters with the call signs Ernest and Goodwin in the special operation zone, indicating that this is within the competence of the Ministry of Defense.

This is a topic that still concerns more the Ministry of Defense. Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation

He noted that Defense Minister Andrei Belousov is aware of the situation and has been given the necessary instructions in this regard.

Goodwin, who fought in Donbass for 10 years, died after being transferred from UAV operators to attack aircraft

On September 13, it became known that the former head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) air reconnaissance unit, Dmitry Lysakovsky, call sign Goodvin, died on the front lines after being transferred to the attack aircraft. Author of the Telegram channel “PriZrak Novorossii” Vladimir Grubnik brought the last messages from him and Sergei Gritsai, call sign Ernest, adding that they went to carry out the order, “even understanding its true background.” They died four days after the transfer. Lysakovsky also wrote that he was “sent one way.”

On the same day, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok published video with fighters of the 1st Slavic Brigade. Ernest and Goodwin said in it that they were using drones to collect important information about the location of Ukrainian Armed Forces targets. However, they and their colleagues were sent to infantry formations without explanation. In their opinion, this happened because of a conflict with the commander Igor Puzik, call sign Zloy.

Goodwin also stated that he was allegedly involved in drug trafficking, and that “the entire command” received a percentage of it, and that he “at the instigation of the Americans” contributed to the liquidation of “the best aircraft-type UAV crew, which was regularly supplying intelligence information.”

“All the information that we delivered, this information was slowed down at the level of the regiment commander and the chief of staff and did not go higher, so that the targets of the Ukrainian army were not destroyed, so that they continued to destroy our fighters, so that they continued to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation. As soon as it suddenly became clear that we had the ability to present information higher, the command came: “Let’s bury Ernest, Goodwin and everyone involved in this,” Lysakovsky asserted.

In addition, the fighters spoke about the theft and cited as an example the restored Mavic copters published by Puzik’s wife Ekaterina Kornienko’s Telegram channel “KatyaValya” at the price of new ones.

Dmitry Lysakovsky left for Donbass in the spring of 2014. He was involved in collecting financial aid and organizing the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the region. Since October of the same year, he took part in combat operations under the call sign Goodwin. Subsequently, he headed the aerial reconnaissance unit. He was at the origins of the creation of UAV units.

Belousov ordered to investigate the deaths of Ernest and Goodwin

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed his deputy, Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces Viktor Goremykin and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, together with the FSB, to look into the situation related to the information about the death of the soldiers. They served in the 87th separate rifle regiment of the Southern Military District (SMD).

Belousov emphasized that he intends to take this case under personal control.

Goodwin was sentenced to six years for fraud.

In 2019, Moscow’s Presnensky Court convicted Dmitry Lysakovsky of fraud. He was sentenced to six years in prison. Lysakovsky’s accomplice, Pyotr Chikhun, received the same sentence. Another defendant in the case, Mikhail Chernov, received 11 years in prison.

Lysakovsky’s detention and house arrest in Moscow was reported in July 2015. He was later arrested and held in Matrosskaya Tishina. Goodvin was charged in a case of attempted raider seizure of a building on Gogolevsky Boulevard in the Russian capital. He had been wanted since 2007.

In 2007, the building on Gogolevsky Boulevard was purchased by Equisman Holdings Limited for $1.4 million. In 2010, its previous owner, an offshore company from the Seychelles, Aquamarine LTD, filed a lawsuit in the Arbitration Court to invalidate the transaction and return the ownership rights. The building was then sold to the offshore company Delimar Corporation LTD, whose management was represented by lawyer Lysakovsky, who then bore the surname Kotsubanov.

It was later revealed that the real owner of the premises was Equisman. As a result, registration was denied, and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federa