Belousov ordered to investigate the situation with the death of soldiers Ernest and Goodwin

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov instructed his deputy, the Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces (AF), Colonel General Viktor Goremykin, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Army General Valery Gerasimov, together with the FSB, to look into the situation related to the information about the death of two Russian soldiers with the call signs Ernest and Goodvin, who served in the 87th Separate Rifle Regiment of the Southern Military District (SMD).

The head of the defense department intends to take this matter under personal control.

Related materials:

Ernest and Goodwin accuse bosses of drug trafficking and theft

On Friday, September 13, war correspondent Yuri Kotenok published in his Telegram-channel video of two volunteer servicemen of the first Slavic brigade Ernest (Sergey Gritsai) and Goodvin (Dmitry Lysakovsky). The servicemen said that they were collecting important information about the location of enemy targets using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). However, they and their colleagues were sent to their deaths in infantry formations without explanation, they decided to go there, “because there is an oath, there is a homeland, there is a duty.”

According to Gritsai and Lysakovsky, this happened because of a conflict with their commander Igor Puzik, call sign Zloy. Goodwin also stated that Sergei Smolkin and his girlfriend Kristina were involved in drug trafficking, and “the entire command” received a percentage of it. Moreover, Puzik, at the instigation of the Americans, allegedly contributed to the liquidation of “the best UAV aircraft-type crew, which regularly supplied intelligence information,” Lysakovsky claimed.

All the information that we delivered, this information was slowed down at the level of the regiment commander and the chief of staff and did not go higher, so that the targets of the Ukrainian army were not destroyed, so that they continued to destroy our fighters, so that they continued to strike at the territory of the Russian Federation. As soon as it suddenly became clear that we had the ability to present information higher, the command came: “Let’s bury “Ernest”, “Goodwin” and everyone involved in this” Dmitry Lysakovsky fighter with the call sign Goodwin

In addition, the fighters spoke about the theft and cited as an example the restored Mavic copters published by Puzik’s wife Ekaterina Kornienko’s Telegram channel “KatyaValya” at the price of new ones.

Related materials:

The military accused Puzik of having ties to the West

Goodwin also said that Puzik reported to his superiors about taking control of settlements that were not actually taken, and accused his superior of contacts with Western intelligence agencies.

As soon as he established his influence on Igor Puzik (…>) Puzik did everything to stop the regiment from working effectively. Now the regiment is being completely withdrawn from Donetsk so that Igor Puzik, using his corrupt connections in the administration [главы ДНР Дениса] Pushilin could have been engaged in the seizure of property occupied by the regiment Dmitry Lysakovsky fighter with the call sign Goodwin

Military correspondent Kotenok added that the video has already been handed over to the relevant authorities and distributed online.

If the tasks set by the president in the special operation have not been completed to this day, know that this is on the conscience of those who sent “Ernest” and “Goodwin” to slaughter, who programmed them for death. Yuri Kotenok war correspondent

Related materials:

Telegram channels reject Goodwin and Ernest’s accusations

As he writes Telegram– the channel “Philologist in ambush”, Ernest assembled a team of 29 specialized specialists who found and repaired equipment, carried out reconnaissance tasks. The new regiment commander Puzik disbanded the team, during Ernest’s vacation, confiscated all the collected material base, and also ordered to apply for humanitarian aid only through his wife Ekaterina Kornienko.

After this, Goodwin and Ernest formed an independent six-man crew for long-range reconnaissance. In the Pokrovsk direction, they identified several enemy targets: foreign equipment and manpower. On September 10, they were going to test the equipment and look for new targets, but on September 8, they were given two hours to pack, and then sent to Kalinovo, allegedly due to a shortage of people. On September 10, they were tasked with storming Lesovka, and three days later the group perished.

How claims “KatyaValya”, the servicemen were snipers, not UAV operators, their regiment is not storming, but is on the defensive, and the orders are not given by the regiment commander. The channel demanded an investigation. At the same time Telegram– the Glockmeister channel emphasizes that the KatyaValya was supplied to the regiment specifically by UAVs.

Related materials:

Lysakov took part in the fighting in Donbass since 2014

Dmitry Lysakovsky left for Donbass in the spring of 2014. There he collected financial aid and organized the delivery of humanitarian supplies to the region. Since October of the same year, he became a participant in military operations and headed an aerial reconnaissance unit. He was at the origins of the creation of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units.

Lysakovsky was involved in a criminal case about an attempted raider takeover of a building on Gogolevsky Boulevard. In January 2019, the Presnensky Court of Moscow sentenced him to six years in prison on charges of fraud. Taking into account the time he spent in pretrial detention, he was released in the courtroom.