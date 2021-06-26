There was still more than an hour until dawn when he reached the house. Valentine’s Day began in Brazil when the most wanted man in Rio de Janeiro came to visit his wife and three children. Classic circumstances for an ambush. A commando of 21 agents hunted down Ecko, a former narco ally in recent times with criminal police. He survived a first shot to the chest. A mugshot shows him alive. But he had minutes to live because this police operation on Saturday June 12 ended as so often happens in Brazil. He died en route to the hospital. When he was evacuated, a second bullet in the chest killed him, “after trying to take the weapon from an agent,” as explained by a Civil Police commissioner at the appearance that day.

When the press was still reporting that the capo had surrendered, a swarm of agents armed with rifles seized a hospital near Ipanema beach and the most luxurious stores in Rio. A witness heard in the corridors that Ecko had just died and minutes later saw a stretcher pass with a body in a mortuary bag. He suspects it was him, Wellington da Silva Braga, aka Ecko, the head of the most powerful carioca militia. An ending with a cinematic aroma in a hedonistic city where the underworld is in continuous transformation through shooting disputes, alliances and ruptures.

The governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, poses surrounded by the command of 21 civilian police who participated in the operation against Ecko, head of the largest Rio de Janeiro militia, on the 12th. Rogerio Santana / GOV RJ

Militia is what they call in Brazil the most powerful criminal gangs today in Rio, the political cradle of the Bolsonaro clan. Their main difference with the competition – the drug traffickers and the illegal gambling mafias that sponsor some samba schools – is that their members are or were in the pay of the State: they are policemen, firefighters, prison guards, etc. who have switched to the other side. Some were expelled from the body, others combined uniform and crime.

The journalist Cecília Olliveira, specialized in security, reveals her enormous advantage over the rest of the criminals. “They have privileged information, access to weapons, ammunition, the bargaining power that being a public agent gives to negotiate with other public bodies,” he explained in a telephone interview.

The first militias arrived in the favelas two decades ago with a tempting offer: tranquility for the neighborhood. They promised to keep the drug trafficker away in exchange for a little money. The original business lives on. A neighbor of Jaraquepagua, a peripheral neighborhood with more than 150,000 inhabitants, says that in his building “they charge a security fee of 50 reais per apartment. The paradox is that you pay them to defend yourself against themselves. ” Demand to remain anonymous for security reasons. The omerta reigns in the so-called wonderful city.

In the early years the authorities, citizens and the press saw them favorably. An investigation commission that in 2008 gave names and surnames to 200 suspects and the kidnapping of some reporters contributed to that attitude to change. Among its many initial defenders, Jair Bolsonaro. The uniformed have always been one of its main electoral bases and Rio, the family political fiefdom.

View of Seropédica, one of the cities and neighborhoods of the State of Rio de Janeiro where the neighborhood lives under the control of gangs of criminal police, called here militias. Leonardo Carrato

Beyond the speeches, Adriano Nóbrega – extraordinary as a policeman and as a commissioned assassin – is the clan’s most direct link with these groups. Flavio Bolsonaro, son of the president and senator, decorated him and employed Nóbrega’s mother and wife in his cabinet for years, who took the secrets of the Rio de Janeiro sewers to the grave when he was killed in a police operation shortly before it exploded here the pandemic that accumulates half a million deaths.

From the extortion of neighbors and merchants, criminal police gangs have accumulated neighborhoods and power. Their businesses have grown like a hydra in the State of Rio. In the capital, they already control more territory than drug traffickers: 57% compared to 34%, according to the map of the armed groups developed by an alliance of universities with Crossed Fire, a group founded by Olliveira that warns in real time where there are shootings, and Disque denuncia, a consolidated official system of anonymous complaints. The Civil Police have detained 700 militiamen in eight months.

Opulence and misery constantly intersect in Rio, where few clues are enough for any outsider to understand who controls some neighborhoods. The areas where drug trafficking rules are usually delimited by pivots to make it difficult for the police to pass and control who enters and who leaves. In those of militiamen, the surveillance is there, but it is invisible.

Groups like the one led by the dejected Ecko impose their law and their services: security fees, clandestine transport in vans – which many residents prefer because it works better than the public -, gas supply, satellite television, Internet … They offer basic services and security, as if they were public power. They are also dedicated to murder for hire, with the uniqueness of burying the corpses in clandestine cemeteries so as not to leave a trace.

Residents of the Jacarezinho favela, in Rio de Janeiro, protest after a violent police raid that caused 28 deaths on May 6. MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Another anonymous neighbor explains that living under her rule means forgetting the fear of being robbed or being affected by the spectacular and daily police operations with dozens of officers at close range in crowded streets. “Sometimes a legitimate police operation is used for the militia to enter and take that place”, warns journalist Olliveira.

The injured party is usually the Comando Vermelho, which was beaten last May in the Jacarezinho favela in an operation in which 28 people died. What many residents of favelas controlled by the Comando Vermelho or other groups that traffic in drugs suspected, some academics have confirmed thanks to the crossing of databases. It turns out that in neighborhoods subjected to militias, police raids are less frequent. In 2019, they were only 6% while most of the operations were concentrated in the territory of disputed areas and in those dominated by drug trafficking, as revealed a University report Federal Fluminense. The low police pressure and “the increase of their profits in the real estate market through irregular constructions that are later legalized” suppose what these academics describe as “the double advantage (political and economic)” of these criminal police gangs.

The diversified business portfolio of these bands recently includes the lucrative real estate business. They build houses on land they take over thanks to fraud or political connections. They deftly move in the fluid contours between the legal and the illegal. Several towers have collapsed and neighbors have been killed.

The murder of councilor Marielle Franco, for which there are two jailed ex-military police officers awaiting trial, gave these gangs notoriety in 2018. The suspect in murdering leftist politics was one of the body’s best marksmen before he became a hitman; They discovered an arsenal and that he had a chalet in the same urbanization as Bolsonaro Sr.

A police check on a street in Rio de Janeiro last May. CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

The most fetid River was emerging after an apparently sweet time. While Brazil deployed the military in the drug favelas to guarantee tranquility in the World Cup and the Olympic Games, these gangs expanded far from the spotlight, explains Olliveira. This journalist maintains that “the expelled policemen are highly qualified and cheap labor for the militia, drug trafficking, for those who pay the best.”

The gangs that were born to scare off the narco have been associated with him in recent times. Ecko is an example of that bond and the mutations of the underworld. He came to the military from drug trafficking, not from the security forces. A fact that, the day he was killed, Flavio Bolsonaro was quick to highlight. “Ecko was never a policeman,” he wrote in a tweet that includes “unconditional support for the real police officers from all over Brazil. And the governor of Rio, Cláudio Castro, proclaimed: “It is a historic day. We celebrate that we removed from the circulation someone who symbolized impunity ”before running to be photographed with the hunters, still wearing their fatigues and weapons. And according to the rules, all with a mask.

The sociologist Jose Cláudio Alves interprets the elimination of hood, which supposedly already has a substitute at the helm of Bonde do Ecko, in a very different way. He has studied these groups since the nineties, in addition to living and working in the heart of Baixada Fluminense, the metropolitan area where they are most deeply rooted. “I think that [Ecko] he was a soldier, manager of a territory. He is not the key figure, ”he explains one June afternoon on the beautiful campus where he teaches, that of the Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, now deserted by covid-19. It is in an anodyne city, Seropédica, where the militia has multiple businesses, from the classic security tax, to motorcycle taxis or sand smuggling.

The militia specialist José Cláudio Alves poses last week at the Federal Rural University of Rio, where he teaches, in Seropédica. Leonardo Carrato

This specialist maintains that the operation against Ecko and others in the last year have focused on the so-called narcomilicians with two objectives: “Exonerate state officials” and strengthen the discourse that “by killing you solve problems.” Bandit bom é bandit dead (Good bandit is the dead bandit) is a slogan applauded in Brazil. And methodically, the amalgamation of criminal police allied with shady politicians and businessmen expands their businesses as they gain power in districts and mayors. “Rio is the laboratory of the extreme right, the great showcase.”

