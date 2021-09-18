Yesterday, Friday, September 17, was the 48th anniversary of the death of Don Eugenio Garza Sada. That Friday, September 17, 1973, in the newsroom of Channel 12, we found out from the report that our colleague Víctor Salvador Canales made through XEAW 1280 AM.

On this sad anniversary we share three testimonies from the File of a Reporter.

Funeral Prayer-1973

Fragments of the funeral oration of Ricardo Margáin Zozaya in the Panteón del Carmen de Monterrey

That their murderers and those who armed their hands and poisoned their minds deserve the most energetic of punishments, is an irrefutable truth. But this is not what worries our city. What alarms is not only because of what they did, but because they were able to do it.

The answer is very simple, although at the same time bitter and painful: one can only act with impunity when respect for authority has been lost: when the state stops maintaining public order; when not only are the most negative ideologies allowed to run free, but they are also allowed to reap their negative fruits, of hatred, destruction and death (…).

It is urgent that the government take, with the seriousness that the case demands, energetic, adequate and effective measures that revive confidence in the Mexican people.

Some want to invest their capital, but fear confidence in the future because it is the future of the country. Most of them wonder with legitimate right where the nation is going and what will be the future that awaits our children.

Luis Echeverría-1998

About recent political assassinations?

That of attorney Colosio, as well as that of Cardinal Posadas Ocampo, that of attorney Ruiz Massieu, all must be clarified, if not, that poisons the country.

Here in Monterrey, for example, the murder of the head of the industry, Don Eugenio Garza Sada, who was so respected by all and who was murdered, was clarified. On the day of his burial in the pantheon they told me that I fostered a climate of violence, which had already existed since then and has now increased and I deeply regretted that fact, and after 15 days it became clear that a guerrilla of irresponsible he had wanted to kidnap and as he resisted, they killed him.

On that occasion in the pantheon, Mr. Ricardo Margáin spoke out loudly against your government, being you the President of the Republic, how did you interpret his words?

I explained it perfectly to myself, the murder of Don Eugenio was committed, I sent the Secretary of Industry and Commerce on my behalf, then the lawyer Víctor Bravo Ahuja, who had been rector of the Tecnológico -who was nearby here in Nuevo Laredo-, and three hours Before the funeral, I told Mr. Garza Lagüera that I wanted to come to the funeral and I went with him to the cemetery.

Then inexplicably, a people as respectable as Mr. Margáin made a very strong speech saying that the federal government sponsored violence and it was not like that, my father-in-law, José Guadalupe Zuno Hernández, was also kidnapped in Guadalajara.

Salvador del Toro, taxl iron-1996

Finally, Salvador del Toro, the people who killed Don Eugenio were released. How many were released?

Around 10, all those who were imprisoned, 11 in total, counting Dr. Miguel Torres Enríquez, alias Dr. Ulises, who was a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Nuevo León. He was the mastermind of the attack and death of Mr. Garza Sada.

Was it in the last year of the government of Dr. Pedro Zorrilla Martínez that these people were freed?

Look, I understand that the Amnesty Law issued by President López Portillo was because there was already another stage in the political life of Mexico, and the guerrillas practically did not act.

So it was a question of bringing a new time of peace and tranquility, because while they were in prison there were people who fought for their freedom and they did so through illegal acts, improper acts, kidnappings and others.

Did President José López Portillo and Governor Pedro Zorrilla notify the family of Don Eugenio Garza Sada that the 11 responsible would be released?

With all due respect to your question, I think that President López Portillo issued the Amnesty Law taking into account the tranquility of the nation, which is what was sought in that moment.