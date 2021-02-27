Key instance, determining. At the end of March there will be the true picture of the situation regarding the medical responsibilities in the death of Diego Armando Maradona (60). The others, which undoubtedly exist, will be debated in other settings and contexts, in other ways, including judicial ones as well. Now what is important and urgent is to know if the death of the Ten could have been prevented.

For this, a medical board of ten renowned specialists will begin to work on March 8, in La Plata, on a score of 24 requirements raised by the researchers. They have already warned that they will not take more than 21 days to give the answer (s).

What was Diego’s cardiac status, if his doctors should know him, if he was well or badly medicated, if Tigre’s house was the appropriate place for a home stay and if the team in charge of his health increased, due to his actions or omissions , the risks for the Ten … These are some of the concerns.

The team coordinated by the attorney general of San Isidro John Broyad, and made up of his deputies Patricio Ferrari and Cosme Iribarren, and by the prosecutor of Benavídez, Laura Capra, notified the parties of the 24 points on which March 8 will begin to work the medical board that will be held in the Superintendency of Scientific Police of La Plata.

Clarion had access to the document, which details all the aspects on which the research team needs to shed light. And are next.

1) The clinical picture and general state of health of Diego Armando Maradona prior to his death. In particular, they will have to pronounce on the cardiac pathology that the patient presented; its degree of complexity; symptoms and indicators and time in your health history in which it was detected.

2) If, within the framework of the care of a patient with the publicly known health history of the victim and, from the moment of assuming medical care, it is good practice to internalize and compile previous examinations and / or to arrange controls and studies according to the patient’s history periodically in order to apply an adequate treatment.

3) If, from the elements involved in the case, appropriate studies and controls arise to verify his condition and cardiological evolution during the period between October 1, 2020 and his death.

4) If, based on what was observed in the autopsy operation and its complementary studies, the observed cardiological picture required the patient to be given some specific medication for that condition.

5) If the psychotropic drugs supplied to the patient according to the medical records collected and the exchange of instant messages between the treating health team, presented contraindications with the consumption of ethyl alcohol and, where appropriate, the effects caused by the concomitant ingestion of these substances. If this intake was known by the treating health team, what conduct should it have adopted in accordance with good medical practices.

6) If the drugs administered to the patient before his death and that were detected through the toxicological report could generate adverse effects and / or medical contraindications according to the cardiological picture that emerges from the autopsy protocol.

7) What was the pathology that the culprit presented at the time of his admission to the Olivos Clinic on November 3, 2020, and should be issued regarding whether the surgery performed there had criteria or medical indication for urgent surgical intervention. Likewise, they must determine if it could have had a direct or indirect influence on the condition that caused his death.

8) If as of November 11, 2020, the patient was in mental and physical conditions to be discharged from the Olivos Clinic and to continue his follow-up in a home hospitalization. If so, what requirements should the latter have to guarantee health care in a patient with such complexity as the one presented by the victim.

9) If the patient was in conditions of self-validity and to exercise the principle of autonomy at the time of arranging his home hospitalization.

10) If the physical space where the home hospitalization took place, as well as the environment that was conditioned as a patient’s room, was adequate according to the rules and protocols of organization and operation of a home hospitalization service according to the regulations current.

11) Similarly, taking into account the patient’s history, they must indicate whether the characteristics of the place, the location of the house within the private neighborhood and the absence of necessary elements and medical equipment available in an emergency (eg defibrillator; tube oxygen, etc. and 24-hour ambulance service), could potentially influence the final outcome.

12) If the coordination of the health team (visits, controls, medical history records, etc.) was adjusted to the guidelines of adequate home hospitalization.

13) If it corresponds to the rules of good medical practice, on the part of the treating health team, having dispensed with the therapeutic companions despite being expressly provided for in the act by which the home hospitalization was agreed.

14) If, based on the evidence in the case, the medical requirements suggested on November 12 were made effective by the clinical doctor who attended to evaluate the patient at home.

15) Yes, according to what emerges from the autopsy report and annexes, taking into account the pathological history of the victim and, that the previous days he presented an unusual picture of swelling, snoring, fatigue and changes in the voice timbre – evidenced at least as of November 16, 2020-, it should have generated some conduct or action by the treating health team, and where appropriate, what measures should be taken.

16) If at that time and, according to the pathologies documented in the autopsy, it was necessary to supply diuretic medication or some other drug for the benefit of the victim.

17) If, according to the evidence in the case, an appropriate nutritional plan was necessary for the pathology that afflicted it and, where appropriate, if it was complied with.

18) If experts in different medical disciplines were summoned according to the conditions that the victim presented and if it was evaluated by professionals from each of them at the time of home admission.

19) If nursing care and controls were complied with during the home stay and, where appropriate, if the control intervals were in accordance with the protocols. Likewise, indicate all the controls that the nursing staff should have carried out.

20) If the signs and symptoms that the victim would have presented, manifested in a mediate way before his death -if they had been controlled and warned-, should have generated actions by the health team in charge and the nursing service.

21) If, according to the elements in the record, the behaviors developed by the people who were present on November 25, 2020 – at the time the critical condition of the victim became evident – was in accordance with the protocols and the good art of healing .

22) If, according to the records in the record, the health team in charge carried out a diagnostic, therapeutic and exhaustive monitoring protocol of the victim.

23) If, based on the responses, the actions or omissions of the health team in charge increased the risk allowed to Diego Armando Maradona’s health.

24) They are issued with respect to everything that is complementary and relevant for the present investigation.

The medical board is made up of nine official experts. The first four are the forensic doctors who performed or witnessed the autopsy: the director of Forensic Medicine of the Buenos Aires police, Carlos Cassinelli; the head of the San Isidro Medical Corps, Federico Corasaniti; the head of the San Isidro morgue, Agustín Grimoldi; and the head of the La Plata morgue, Javier Grubisa.

The other five doctors are specialists in different disciplines: Gustavo Di Niro, head of the cardiology service at the Central Hospital of San Isidro; the psychiatrist José Luis Covelli, head of the Department of Legal Medicine at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA); Carlos Damin, head of the toxicology service at the Fernández Hospital and head of the department of that discipline at the UBA; Hernán Trimarchi, Head of the British Hospital Nephrology Service; and Fernando Cairo, member of the Hepatology and Liver Transplantation service of the British Hospital.

Regarding the cause, the seven health professionals accused of a possible “wrongful death” are the neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque (39); the psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov (35); the psychologist Carlos Daniel “Charly” Díaz (29); the nurses Dahiana Gisela Madrid (36) and Ricardo Omar Almirón (37); coordinating physician Nancy Forlini (52); and the coordinator of the nurses, Mariano Perroni (40).

Maradona, the greatest figure in the history of world football, died at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020 at noon, in a house in the private neighborhood of San Andrés, in Tigre, where he was in a home hospital that is under investigation.

The autopsy determined that he died as a result of “acute lung edema secondary to exacerbated chronic heart failure” and discovered “dilated cardiomyopathy” in his heart.