In 2017, the federal judge of San Nicolás Carlos Villafuerte Ruzo carried out the last procedural steps to identify the human remains that were exhumed from the grave of Carlitos Menem Junior, who died in 1995 when the helicopter he was piloting fell. The file had been closed in 1998, but after an appeal by Zulema Yoma The case was reopened before the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, although it remains markedly quiet.

Carlos Saúl Facundo Menem, known as Carlitos Menem Junior, died in Ramallo, Buenos Aires province, when he was piloting a Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter. I was with another famous Argentine pilot, Silvio Oltra. Although it was officially considered an accident, Zulema maintained from the beginning that it had been an attack. The resolution of that contradiction was in the hands of Judge Villafuerte Ruzo.

June 2017: the body of Carlitos Menem junior is exhumed in the Islamic cemetery, for further studies.

The case traveled a labyrinthine path to justice. Always in the hands of Judge Villafuerte Ruzo, it was closed for several years until Zulema Yoma arrived at the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, after the Supreme Court had endorsed its previous resolution that validated the accident thesis. It was then that the Argentine State undertook to deepen the case, which forced the courts to resume the investigation.

A constant request from Yoma had been that the remains of his son, buried in the Islamic cemetery of San Justo, in the Province of Buenos Aires, be exhumed. The measure was finalized on May 31, 2017. According to Zulema, the remains of the body had been manipulated to hinder the investigation. For this reason, the judge ordered the exhumation of the body, and the remains were subjected to a DNA study.

When the requested action was finally carried out, Carlos Menem and Zulema Yoma did not appear for the DNA test. However, sources in the case detailed Clarion that “a lot of tests were carried out on the body.”

But those measures did not bring news either. The last test required by the complaint was a final expert opinion that included all the professionals who intervened in the case, but the judge did not grant it. The judicial sources indicated to Clarín that for the moment “There are no new elements.”

After the exhumation of Carlitos Menem, in 2017, former president Menem hinted in a radio interview that for him, it would be an attack. His words surprised, because for twelve years he had claimed otherwise. Then, the federal judge of San Nicolás summoned six former presidents of the Nation, successors of Carlos Menem, to testimony: Cristina Fernández, Eduardo Duhalde, Fernando De la Rúa, Adolfo Rodríguez Saá, Ramón Puerta, and Eduardo Caamaño.

The former heads of the Intelligence Secretariat were also cited. Fernando De Santibañes and Héctor Icazuriaga. In addition, Villafuerte Ruzo requested reports from the Foreign Ministry to find out if he received diplomatic cables that attributed to Hezbollah the death of the son of former president Menem, when the helicopter in which he was traveling with the motorist Silvio Oltra towards Rosario, crashed near Ramallo in 1995.

The evidence, indicated sources of the case to Clarín, they reached the same conclusion that has been held since the file began.

