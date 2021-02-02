Customs between Britain and its neighbors is the new post-Brexit nightmare. Either with British truckers on the British Free Edge with seafood that cannot pass into the EU or the non-hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. There the Protestant loyalist militias, that threaten customs personnel, because they demand that there be a real border between the two countries. Inspections have been lifted.

Thanks to the vaccine war between the European Commission and Great Britain, its German president Úrsula Van der Leyen pressed the “nuclear button” of the delicate Northern Ireland Protocol and its link to the Good Friday Agreement, which guarantees peace in the province. He stepped back, amid a great diplomatic scandal. But today the peace process is threatened in Ulster, the former troubled province.

Irish Protestants are demanding an end to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the sandy feet of Brexit, and threatening the customs officers who implement it. Checks of British assets arriving in Northern Ireland from the other part of the kingdom have been suspended “for security reasons and threats to personnel.”

The trucks with lobsters, scallops, puccinos, oysters, clams and rotten shellfish were the postcard of the Post Brexit in the British borders with the European Union. They were not allowed to pass on the grounds that export documentation was missing.

Each truck accounted for £ 40,000 of loss. Unfortunately that image will be lto new reality. British fishermen, especially Scottish, they will not be able to sell neither its oysters, nor mussels nor crustaceans permanently to the continent because when leaving the EU, they no longer comply with the rules European Food Safety.

Graffiti against the Irish maritime border in Northern Ireland. Photo: AFP

A result of the fine print of the agreement, which no one explained to those who supported the divorce with the EU, when they wanted to sign and leave in a hurry at the end of the transition period, which ended on December 31.

Indefinite ban

When British fishermen arrived with their protests in Downing St and Trafalgar Square two weeks ago, the government specified that they were “facing a temporary problem that would be resolved in April.” Then the EU would launch a new legislation animal health.

It’s not like that. The ban is “indefinite”, according to the European Commission. So he wrote in a letter to the federation of fishermen. Includes clams and cockles. A decision that affects small and medium-sized companies, when fishermen, especially in Scotland, go out to sea under a commission contract and carry weeks without income.

“I don’t know what we are going to do,” said Rob Benson, who exports 2,500 tonnes of cockles to Spain every year. “It is disastrous not only for us but for the entire industry. They told us this would be fixed in April, but it has all been lies and deception. We cannot change our business model and, at this moment, we do not have where to send our products, “he explained.

Purify seafood

EU food standards are strict. According to them, shellfish such as mussels, known as live bivalve molluscs, cannot be imported into the block from third countries unless they come from totally uncontaminated waters or have been purified in tanks before export. Most of the waters of the UK do not fall into this category. Before Brexit, exporters sent raw shellfish to the EU for purification before sale.

Cargo trucks arrive at the port of Larne in Northern Ireland. Photo: AP

Because the purification process reduces the useful life of the products, it is not feasible to do it in this country before exporting from now on. Most producers they don’t have the equipment to do it.

The UK produces between 25,000 and 30,000 tonnes of mussels each year, of which two-thirds go to the EU. The industry claims officials from Britain’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) told it last year that the export ban would expire on April 21, when Brussels implements new legislation.

The European Commission wrote to the seafood industry stating that the ban would remain in force indefinitely and would include farmed shellfish.

No post-Brexit solution

Defra said it was aware that the commission had expressed concern about imports and that it was “looking for a solution” that would allow trade to continue.

“We will continue to raise the issue of live bivalve molluscs, which are not ready for human consumption with the EU, to ensure that trade can continue safely,” the department said in a statement.

The Brexit carnage, reads a seafood truck trailer, in London. Photo: AP

Barrie Deas, executive director of the National Federation of Fishermen’s Organizations, said there was little hope that the ban would be lifted in the short term. “This is a very serious issue,” he said.

“This pokes fun at ministerial assertions that problems with seafood exports are only initial problems. The fishing industry has every right to feel betrayed over the government’s Brexit deal, “said Luke Pollard, shadow Labor environment secretary.

The consequences of Northern Ireland

When the EU discovered that AstraZeneca was going to deliver fewer vaccines than agreed upon due to production problems at a factory in Belgium over the weekend, the vaccine conflict erupted. It was led by a doctor: the president of the European Commission, Úrsula Von der Leyen, who decided to buy vaccines for the whole EU and they did not arrive. They published the AstraZeneca contract and she, a French minister and a group of commissioners suspected that the vaccine could illegally enter Great Britain via the white border of the Northern Ireland protocol, through that British province, which is still part of the European single market.

They not only suspected that Astrazeneca could divert its production to the kingdom. They were concerned about the vaccines from Pfizer / BioNtech, which has a quality control plant in Ireland, and could cross the border to give the second dose to the British, who have already vaccinated 9 million people.

Von der Leyen was neither a European official nor a politician when the Northern Ireland Peace Agreement was woven. He only entered politics in 2000. He did not know the nuances of the brutal civil-religious war or the tensions and brutal attacks between Protestants and Republican Catholics in the province. The only guarantee of harmony and peace was given by the Good Friday agreement, with British, Irish, North American and Canadian participation – to disarm the militias on both sides and accept the agreement.

That was the reason why the Brexit agreement it was so hard to get on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Peace guaranteed that there is no edge. The current Protestant government of Democratic Unionists, chaired by Arlene Foster, in the Belfast Legislative Assembly, was the most opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which guaranteed a border in the middle of the sea and not on earth to get around this imbroglio. It is the most sensitive and delicate part of Brexit.

They cancel the inspection for security

When, without the slightest consultation with Great Britain, Northern Ireland and Ireland, the President of the European Commission Van der Layen annulled Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol so that the alleged vaccines would not cross the border, she did not know what she was detonating . He did not warn Britain, Ireland or Belfast.

Prime Minister Arsen called it “an act of hostility” and called for the end of the protocol. The Irish Prime Minister spoke urgently with the President of the European Commission and Boris Johnson broke up with her, at a summit at midnight. The measure was canceled but now there are the dramatic consequences.

Protestant Loyalist militias have reappeared in Northern Ireland at the official border customs, which are the ports of Belfast and Larne. Missing is the reappearance of the IRA, the hitherto dissolved Irish Republican Army, which represents the Catholic Republicans, whose political arm, Sinn Fein, shares government with the unionist Protestants in the Belfast Assembly. The province is mostly pro-European and anti-Brexit in the referendum.

Controls to cross to Europe at the foot of the Eurotunnel, in England. Photo: AP

Brexit controls on goods arriving in Northern Ireland ports from Great Britain they were suspended “For fear of the safety of port personnel”, after the police reported an “increase in sinister and threatening behavior.”

The Mid and East Antrim City Council removed twelve from its staff from Larne for the last time “due to concerns for their safety.” He said he had “no other option” but to withdraw the workers “to do their duty.”

Backed by Arlene Foster, DUP leader and Northern Ireland Prime Minister Edwin Poots, the Minister of Agriculture, subsequently decided to “temporarily” withdraw all government personnel from both ports.

“In consultation with my staff, I have decided to withdraw personnel from the ports of Belfast and Larne,” he said. “Your safety remains paramount.”

Police have increased patrols at both ports. Graffiti threatening border officials appeared near Larne last week.

The Northern Ireland Ministry of Agriculture has halted food and animal product inspections in Belfast and Larne amid a growing backlash from Protestant Loyalist groups, who oppose the protocol to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland. Supermarkets have been affected by food shortages in the province. Your shelves are empty. There is intercommunity tension.

Mark McEwan, deputy chief of police with the Northern Ireland Police Service, said “patrols have been increased to calm the local community.”

