The unexpected death of Eugenio Zanarini, holder of the Superintendency of Health Services (SSS) and who in the last year wove a good bond with the CGT, he put on alert to the leadership of the Peronist labor union and unions that are not part of the cegetista leadership.

Is that his death opens the door to a dreaded scenario for a long time by the unions: that Kirchnerism now seek colonize the organism with someone of its own.

What’s more, for months the version was running that from sectors K they wanted the SSS to land Liliana Korenfeld, former head of the organization during the presidency of Cristina Kirchner and “technical staff” of eextreme confidence of the vice president.

The conduction of the CGT with Alberto Fernández, in Olivos.

At present, and by Cristina’s decision, the “Penguin” Korenfeld works as general manager of the social work of the employees of the National Congress.

According to union sources, Korenfeld herself sought a few weeks ago to eradicate the fear of the unionists.

To Antonio Caló, head of the UOM, the former superintendent of Health Services assured him that It was not in their plans return to the body. The metallurgist shared the data at the time with the cegetista girl table.

But with the death of Zanarini, the ghosts Cegetistas returned.

The official was found dead Tuesday at his home in the Caballito neighborhood. I was in his bed. He was found by his driver, who after insisting with several calls forced entry to the house.

Everything indicated this Tuesday that he suffered a heart attack.

On December 31, he had had a heart attack. On Monday, that is, the day before he died, he had been meeting at the Superintendency until about 5.30 pm with a head of the CGT.

To that union member he confided: “I’m a bit agitated, I can’t be doing crazy things ”.

From the kidney of Ginés.



A man with the kidney of Ginés González García, Zanarini managed to remain in the SSS after the expulsion of the Government of the former Minister of Health for the VIP vaccination scandal.

He was the last official who responded to Ginés who remained in the structure of the Ministry of Health.

“It was not a wedding, it was a normal thing.” This is how he described Clarion a trade unionist the relationship that the CGT had with Zanarini.

Although it seems little, it is a lot compared to the bond that the center has with Carla Vizzotti.

Since he took over as head of Health, last February, the central failed to meet formally with the minister.

They also have a meeting pending with Alberto Fernández. Two heads of the CGT began this Tuesday to move to see if they can specify as soon as possible that meeting.

It is that in the midst of the tension between the President and Cristina Kirchner for the continuity in his position of undersecretary Federico Basualdo, in the union central they were wondering this Tuesday who will put the new superintendent of Health.

The unionists hope that it is Alberto F. and that he designates someone who has the OK cegetista.

“It’s still early, but I bet the President will elect someone neutral for Kirchnerism and in tune with us, “said a hierarchical cegetista.

Beyond the assumptions, what is concrete is the fear that exists in the guilds of the eventual landing of a bishop of Cristina (or La Cámpora) in the SSS.

“They are like a Pacman, they want to eat it for them”Describes a union leader.

Another adds: “They are going to try to stay with the Superintendency, they always fight for power and space. It is like this. “

And they completed: “We, of course, are going to try force that he be a technician who represents the whole of the labor movement ”.

In the last hours the name of David arauchan, who from the CGT tried to locate, unsuccessfully, as head of the Super at the start of the management of Alberto Fernandez.

Cristina already showed last year that she wants changes in the health system. I speak of “Rethink it” to achieve “a more efficient use of resources”, which put on alert to unions and prepaid.

With the health system with a deficit of about $ 20,000 million annually, the command of the body that controls social works is key to keeping the unions at bay.

Liliana Korenfeld, former head of the Superintendency of Health.

How? Treading the distribution of funds. It is just what Korenfeld did, in the management of Cristina. It is a memory burned into the guilds.