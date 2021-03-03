Today, Wednesday, the Pentagon confirmed the death of an American civilian contractor while sheltering from missiles fired at a military base in Iraq.

“We cannot determine responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete estimate of the extent of the damage,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that the defense systems of the “Ain al-Asad” air base were used and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is following the situation closely.

Today, Wednesday, at least ten missiles targeted the “Ain al-Assad” base, which includes American forces, in Anbar, western Iraq, according to Iraqi and Western security sources.

A spokesman for the International Coalition to Combat the Terrorist Organization of ISIS in Iraq, Wayne Maruto, said in a tweet that “Ten missiles targeted an Iraqi military base, the Ain Al-Assad base, which includes coalition forces, on March 3, 2021, at around 07.20 (04.20 GMT).” .

Maruto added that “the Iraqi security forces are leading the investigation” into the attack.

The Iraqi security source confirmed that the rockets were fired from a village near “Ain Al-Assad”, which is a desert area.