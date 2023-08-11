Thousands of people have demonstrated this Friday in the center of Buenos Aires to repudiate the death of the militant Facundo Molares, who died the day before after being reduced by the police while protesting against the primary elections that are being held this Sunday in Argentina. Molares, a former Argentine guerrilla member of the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, was 47 years old and had returned to the country in 2020. “Facundo was killed by the State,” was one of the slogans raised by the protesters.

In the place where Molares was reduced the day before, there were a few candles, carnations and posters that accused the police of being “murderers” this Friday morning. Around thousands of people from social groups, left-wing political parties, unions, and student centers had blocked 9 de Julio, one of the main avenues in Buenos Aires, and were concentrating around the Obelisk. The police were absent in the vicinity of the concentration until noon, except for some agents who organized the traffic. Later, after some incidents caused by a small group that threw stones and Molotov cocktails, security forces arrived.

“We are going to avenge Facundo Molares with a picket [cortes de calles] and the general strike”, sang those summoned. Among larger flags and a little away from the drums were this Friday the fellow militants of Molares, under a two-meter-wide black banner that read Popular Rebellion. The group was founded by Molares a few years ago when he and other colleagues distanced themselves from the Argentine Communist Party. Eduardo Ibarra, a colleague from the group, lamented his death this Friday: “His death is irreparable. He was a true revolutionary, an upright revolutionary. His life was militancy to the people and to internationalism ”.

Molares fought with the FARC for 15 years under the alias “Camilo Fierro” and laid down his arms in the middle of the peace process. He reappeared in Bolivia, where he was imprisoned for almost a year, and flew to Buenos Aires on a plane sent by the Government of Alberto Fernández in 2020. In November 2021, the Argentine police arrested him in a small tourist town in Patagonia, after a Interpol red alert. The request had come from Colombia, a country that wanted to try Molares for the kidnapping of councilor Armando Acuña, which occurred on May 29, 2009. But finally, Molares was released in July 2022.

The concentration this Friday was called the night before after the death of the militant. According to the witnesses, around a hundred people had gathered near the Obelisk, without blocking the streets, to repudiate “the electoral farce.” When the groups were finishing the act, the police intervened. The authorities defended that the agents acted while the protesters were trying to “set an urn on fire.” Hernán Loyola, a militant who was at the rally the night before, denies it: “We had brought a symbolic ballot box three meters high to protest. But the ballot box was never lit to avoid what could not be avoided.

As seen in the recorded images, Molares was reduced by the police, who held him on the floor until a reporter began to shout that the man was dying. The emergency services tried to revive him but the man, aged 47 and diabetic, died in hospital. The authorities reported that the cause of death was a cardiac arrest “product of risk factors.” Loyola, who was next to Molares and was arrested with five other people the night before – released at dawn – clarifies that Molares “did not collapse”: “They reduced him, threw him and pressed him to the floor.” The results of the autopsy are still unknown.

After the death, the mayor of the capital, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, of the center-right alliance Juntos por el Cambio, defended the actions of the agents. “I want to highlight and fully support the actions of the City Police, which acted with professionalism, containing the acts of violence. In the City, violence is the limit, ”he wrote in a message broadcast on social networks Larreta, who is presenting himself as a presidential candidate this Sunday. His opponent within the main opposition alliance, Patricia Bullrich, who has defended during the campaign that “it will take a lot of strength to restore order” in the country, supported him: “I am next to Larreta.”

“It was brutal,” former legislator Alejandro Bodart, who is a member of the Left Front alliance, said at the rally. At the event, only politicians from that party were seen, such as the vice-presidential candidates Nicolás del Caño or Vilma Ripoll. “It was a political act by a small group above the sidewalk that called for a blank vote. It is inexplicable that the police advance and repress. There is an idea that you have to start repressing. The police have a free hand because it seems that it is helpful to show your teeth. It is in dispute to see who is more bad,” Bodart said. “In Argentina, it is under debate whether 40 years after the return of democracy, democratic rights are going to continue standing,” he warned.

