Madrid (AFP)

Amancio Amaro, one of the legends of Real Madrid in the sixties and seventies of the last century, died at the age of 83, as the Spanish capital club announced on Tuesday, and Real Madrid issued a statement saying that “Real Madrid, its president and its board of directors announce their deep regret at the departure of Amancio Amaro, the honorary president of Real.” Madrid and one of the greatest legends of our club and world football.

He added, “Along with Paco Gento, Amancio was one of the leaders of Real Madrid after the five-year period in the Champions League between 1956 and 1960 and represents the values ​​that woven the history of our club.”

Amaro joined Real Madrid in 1962 from Deportivo La Coruña and spent 14 years in the ranks of the Royal Club, winning the Spanish Championship nine times, the Cup 3 times and the European Champions League once in 1966, and he was crowned top scorer in the Spanish League twice.

Amaro, who was called “The Magician” (El Brujo), defended the colors of the Spanish national team in 42 matches and was crowned with La Roja in the European Cup in 1964.