The sudden death of Alexei Navalny in a remote Siberian prison has dealt a hard blow to the political opposition in the country and leaves it without a figure who, for the moment, can take his place to confront Vladimir Putin's ruling party. The political empire of the Russian president seems to be strengthened day after day, with a view to expanding for two more terms, until 2036.

The death of Navalny, a lawyer and blogger, who has become the face of the opposition in one of the most authoritarian regimes today, has provoked a wave of indignation throughout the Western Hemisphere that, disconcerted by the official syncretism in reference to the causes of his death, points to the Kremlin as the main person responsible.

Although Russian cities such as Moscow, Yekaterinburg, Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk were the venue for multiple protests and tributes to Navalny's memory, many of these gatherings have been dispersed and repressed by the Russian authorities, who are not afraid of mass arrests and the use of the public force, especially since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

Without knowing for sure why Navalny returned to Russian territory from Germany after being poisoned in 2020 with the favorite chemical agent of Soviet times, Novichok, his followers have been left without an alternative political project to the one offered by Putin, which is not convincing. to all Russian citizens, neither with the declaration of war against Kiev, nor with the war management that its military sphere is promoting on the battlefield.

“Another man like that does not exist in the political arena and I don't see anyone who can take his place,” said Zhanna Nemtsova, daughter of an opposition leader murdered years ago, after learning of Navalny's death on February 16. He was “the most important (Russian) opposition politician of the 21st century,” Nemtsova said.

Flowers and candles placed in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin after the announcement of the death of opposition figure Alexeï Navalny, February 16, 2024. © John Macdougall / AFP

Nemstsova, who believes that Navalny “was murdered,” admitted her concern for democracy in Moscow, and interpreted the lawyer's death as “an act of terror” from the Kremlin to instill fear in dissident politicians, which for Nemstova demonstrate “great bravery” for expressing his opinions in modern Russia.

The Russian opposition: exiled, imprisoned, appeased or dead

Navalny was not the first opposition politician to die in strange circumstances, he is part of a long history of deceased dissident figuresimprisoned or exiled during the Putin period.

Zhanna Nemtsova is the daughter of the late Boris Nemstov, former deputy prime minister and political standard-bearer of the Russian opposition who was murdered in 2015 near the Kremlin, after stating that he was about to publish an investigation in which Moscow's involvement would be demonstrated. in the 'separatist rebellions' in eastern Ukraine.

Nemstov's death is preceded by the death of Anna Politkovskaya, murdered in 2006 at the age of 48 in front of the entrance to her apartment in the Russian capital. Politkovskaya was a reporter at an acclaimed opposition media outlet at the time and one of the most critical voices of the war in Chechnya.

Another similar case is that of Alexander Litvinenko, a critic of Putin and former member of the KGB who was found dead in a London hotel in 2006, after drinking tea poisoned with a radioactive isotope. The British judge overseeing the case cited a more than 300-page report to conclude that the Kremlin “probably approved” Litvinenko's murder.

In one of the most recent episodes of national controversy, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the controversial founder of the Wagner mercenary group – central to the bloodiest battles of the war in Ukraine – lost his life in a plane crash in August 2023, just a couple of months after leading an attempted rebellion against Putin's Government, alleging mismanagement on the battlefield.



FILE IMAGE – A portrait of the owner of the private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, at an informal memorial next to the former “PMC Wagner Center” in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 24, 2023 © Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

One of the opposition politicians who has survived attempts on his life, poisoned in 2015 and 2017, is Vladimír Kara-Murza, who appeared as one of the dissidents' main options to stand up to Putin at the polls. At least that was thought before he was sentenced to 25 years in prison for “high treason” after accusing the Russian Army of having committed war crimes in Ukraine.

With Kara-Murza, there are already 883 active criminal cases in Moscow against citizens who oppose hostilities against the neighboring country, according to the Human Rights organization OVD-Info.

The 2024 elections: Putin vs. Putin

Since coming to power in 2000, Vladimir Putin's power has been consolidated over the years.

One month before the next presidential elections in Russia, the path is set for Putin's re-election, with an electoral exercise that seems like a simple formality to legitimize the extension of the current president's stay in the Kremlin.

Although Nemtsova has highlighted the figure of Boris Nadezhdin, whose popularity has been increasing after collecting the necessary signatures to officially register as a presidential candidate and who would have “scared” the Kremlin due to the popular support he had, the Russian judicial system has other plans. for him.

On February 8, the Russian Electoral Commission vetoed the opposition candidate from participating in the presidential elections on March 17, citing irregularities in his electoral registration and 'false signatures' among his list of more than 200,000 signatories who supported his candidacy. Nadezhdin has promised “not to give up”, but the future is not hopeful.

Alexei Navalny was part of a 'golden generation' of the Russian opposition, born in the early days of the ruling party led by Putin and emerging from the ranks of Yabloko, the last dissident party to Putin left on the Moscow political scene.



Photos and flowers in tribute to Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny before the monument to the victims of political repression on February 17, 2024 in Moscow. © Alexander Nemenov / AFP

However, its founder, Grigori Yablinski, ruled out participating in the next presidential elections in March, after a meeting with the Russian head of state last November. Yablinski's withdrawal from the electoral race leaves Yábloko represented by Yekaterina Duntsova, an independent journalist who was already politically disqualified in December 2023.

The outlook for the much-questioned Russian democracy is bleak, as Vladimir Putin has established himself as Moscow's 'strong man' for more than two decades, projecting his political power in all areas of national public life and infiltrating his influence in the three powers of the State.

In the midst of a long-running war with Ukraine, it seems unlikely that Putin will let go of the helm of the Russian giant in the near future. With a diminished opposition and no guarantees to be able to participate in democratic elections, Vladimir Putin's stay in the Kremlin is almost assured.

With EFE, Reuters and local media