The family of Allan, the b11 month old baby who passed away after he a tree fell in a spa, will investigate his death as possible culpable homicidereported the lawyer in the case.

According to AM Guanajuato, Yaib González Torres, the lawyer in the case, could be investigated as culpable homicide given that those in charge of the spa have the obligation to verify that there are no risks for visitors.

It should be remembered that it was this Saturday, when a tree fell in Comanjilla Water Park, of Silao, Guanajuato, the same one that left without life to an 11 month old baby and some visitors with minor injuries.

The deceased baby was identified as Alan, who was just shy of one year of age, and will be buried this Sunday.

After his death, the family’s lawyer informed AM that a ecology expert shall investigate the causes for which I know the tree fell and so determine liability from the spa owners.

This given that the tree could have fallen and caused the accident if the corresponding reviews or opinions were omitted by the Civil Protection Coordination on the state in which the tree was located.

“That is, the danger, if he had signs that he could fall. ” indicated the lawyer to the aforementioned medium.

Also, it was reported that among the injured it was a child under 12 yearss, who was hdeceased baby’s brother and had to be transferred to a hospital for medical attention.

In this case, the lawyer stated that the spa paid all hospital expenses of the adolescent and that also paid the funeral expenses, in its entirety, of the child under 11 months.

He clarified that so far no there is a formal complaint against the Guanajuato Water Park, but the possible legal responsibility of the accident is being investigated.