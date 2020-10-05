In Vladivostok, a young Russian woman died in a teenage street fight. Her death was recorded by the video recorder of an accidental driver. Footage of the incident on Monday, October 5, publishes Vesti Primorye.

The video shows that at night a group of young people started a fight in the middle of the carriageway, because of which the driver of the car that recorded the incident was forced to slow down. At some point, a girl ran up to the fighters, received a blow with her fist and fell on the asphalt. After that, the fight stopped, the victim was picked up by one of the young people and carried away from the roadway. After the incident, the victim was urgently taken to the intensive care unit, where she died without regaining consciousness.

