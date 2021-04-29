Police in Alameda, California, on Tuesday evening released a video recording showing policemen holding a man on the ground for more than five minutes, in an arrest operation that ended with the death of the arrested.

The accident that led to the death of Mario Gonzalez, 26, on April 19 in Alameda near San Francisco, recalls the death of George Floyd last year in Minneapolis asphyxiation after policeman Derek Chauvin sat on his neck for more than nine minutes while he was handcuffed and crying out to allow him to breathe.

Alameda police initially said Gonzales had died of a “health emergency” and promised a transparent and independent investigation into the accident.

But the family of the young man, a resident of Auckland, categorically rejected this explanation after watching the video showing the arrest.

“What I saw was different from what I was told,” the local TV station KTVU quoted Gerardo Gonzalez, the victim’s brother, as saying. He added that “the state of health emergency occurred pressure on his back while he was lying on the ground.”

The video, taken by a pedestrian camera, by a policeman, shows elements trying to handcuff Mario Gonzalez in a public park after the overweight and uneasy young man refused to hand them his identity papers.

In order to subjugate him, police officers throw him to the ground. One of them presses his knee on Mario Gonzalez’s shoulder and another presses his elbow on his back, while the young man repeats, “I have not done anything” before losing consciousness. Then the police tried to revive him, but to no avail.