A 22-year-old Gulf youth died after his vehicle swerved and collided with a mountain on the road to one of the mountainous areas in Ras Al Khaimah. A collision accident in a mountainous area during the descent of a vehicle driven by a young Gulf man from the top of the mountain as a result of his loss of control of the steering wheel of his vehicle, which led to its swerving and colliding with the mountain and his death.

He added that the police patrols and the national ambulance went to the place of the communication, and the body of the deceased was transferred to the hospital in preparation for handing it over to his family to hold burial ceremonies over him according to the established rules, while the competent traffic authorities at the Rams Police Station received the accident file to complete the legal procedures.