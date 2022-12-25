Yesterday, a 22-year-old Gulf man died when his vehicle swerved and collided with a mountain on the road to a mountainous area in Ras Al Khaimah.

Major Ali Al-Rahbi, Acting Chief of the Al-Rams Police Station in Ras Al-Khaimah Police, said that the operations room received at 11:24 minutes, yesterday morning, a report stating that a collision had occurred in a mountainous area, during the descent of a vehicle driven by a young Gulf man from the top of the mountain. As a result of his loss of control of the steering wheel of his vehicle, which led to its deflection and collision with the mountain, and his death.

He added that the police patrols and the national ambulance went to the place of the communication, and the body of the deceased was taken to the hospital, in preparation for handing it over to his relatives to hold the burial ceremony, while the competent traffic authorities at the comprehensive Rams Police Station received the accident file to complete the legal procedures.