A 25-year-old citizen died, after his vehicle collided with a truck in the Al Hamidiyah area in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, said that the operations room received a notification at 4:15 a.m. of a collision accident between a vehicle and a truck on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street and the deterioration of the vehicle near the Hamidiya Bridge in the direction to the Emirate of Sharjah. Injured as a result of the accident.

He added that upon receiving the report, police patrols, national ambulance and civil defense moved to the scene of the accident to rescue the injured, and members of the Ajman Civil Defense Department removed the driver from the vehicle and transported him by ambulance to the hospital, but he died in the hospital, due to the force of the accident and the deterioration of his vehicle.

Al Falasi pointed out that the result of the accident planning resulted in the driver of the truck causing the accident to suddenly swerve and change his right lane to the middle lane, then hit the vehicle of the young citizen, who was on its correct lane, which led to the deterioration of his vehicle and his trapped inside the vehicle, which led to the death of the young citizen affected Hit him.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department called on drivers to pay attention, to take caution and caution, and to adhere to the road path, especially on roads with opposite directions, to avoid serious traffic accidents, stressing the need to pay attention to road surprises to avoid the mistakes of others that may endanger the lives of road users, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of others. .





