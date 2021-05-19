A 25-year-old citizen died after his Nissan Petroleum vehicle collided with a truck in Al Hamidiyah area in the Emirate of Ajman.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said that the accident occurred at 4:15 am, on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Street, near Al Hamidiyah Bridge, heading to the Emirate of Sharjah.

The young man died as a result of a collision of his vehicle with a truck whose driver caused the accident to turn suddenly and change his right lane to the middle lane, then hit the vehicle of the young citizen, who was in his right lane, which led to the deterioration of his vehicle, and he was trapped inside the vehicle.

Upon receiving the report, police patrols, national ambulance and civil defense moved to the scene of the accident to rescue the injured, during which Ajman Civil Defense personnel removed the driver from the vehicle and transported him by ambulance to the hospital, but the young man died in the hospital due to the force of the accident and the deterioration of his vehicle.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department called on all drivers to pay attention, take caution and caution, and adhere to the path of the road, especially on roads with opposite directions, to avoid the occurrence of serious traffic accidents. And the safety of others, wishing safety for all.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

