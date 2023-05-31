The death of a swan | All four suspects in the murder of the man found in the bakery yard arrested

Two suspects were already captured a week ago. According to the head of the investigation, it is not likely that more suspects will appear.

All four suspects of Joutseno’s murder in Lappeenranta have been arrested. The victim of the murder, a man from Lappeenranta born in 1996, was found dead in the bakery yard a week ago.

The victim of the crime had been subjected to severe violence and his property had been taken. The police are investigating the case as murder and aggravated robbery.

The crime commissioner who is leading the investigation Saku Tielinen The Southeastern Finland police say that the suspects have not really wanted to talk about the events during the interrogations. According to Tielenen, at this stage there is still no full certainty as to whether the motive for the murder was originally related to robbery or something else.

Suspected are men from Imatra and were born in the 1980s and 1990s. According to Tielinen, at least some of the suspects knew or knew the victim of the crime in some way, but it seems that they were not very familiar with the victim.

The police caught up with the last two suspects from the apartment in Imatra on Monday of last week. They were imprisoned in the South Karelia district court on Friday. According to Tielenen, it is not likely that more suspects will appear.