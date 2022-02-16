A 12-year-old student of Gulf nationality died after she was run over by a school bus driver of Asian nationality in the Hamidiya area of ​​Ajman.

Lt. Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department in Ajman Police, said that as soon as the operations room received the report at 3:48 pm yesterday, Tuesday, that an accident had run over a student from Umm Ammar School, the second cycle, police and ambulance cars immediately headed to the site and it was found that the student She suffered a severe head injury and died of her injury, as it turned out that the bus was without a supervisor.

On the circumstances of the accident, Lieutenant Colonel Saif Al-Falasi said that the student, after school hours, boarded the school bus, and when the bus stopped next to her house and got off the bus, she moved in front of the bus from right to left. In the head, His Excellency confirmed that the bus driver was arrested to take the necessary legal measures.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department expressed his deep regret for the death of the student, extending the condolences of the Ajman Police General Command to her family and relatives, praying to the Almighty to inspire them patience and solace on the loss of their daughter.

Al Falasi also appealed to bus drivers to abide by traffic laws and regulations, pay attention, and not be distracted by anything other than the road, in order to preserve the safety of students’ lives and their safe arrival to their homes.



