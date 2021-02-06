The Municipality of Panguipulli, set on fire this morning in protest of the shooting death of a juggler. ALICIA CACECERES / AFP

A dozen public buildings in the southern Chilean city of Panguipulli have burned this morning to protest the death of juggler Francisco Martínez Romero. He was shot dead by a policeman on Friday in the heart of this tourist town in the Los Lagos region after refusing to be subjected to an identity check, according to several witnesses. The shots were recorded in a video that has quickly gone viral and has motivated hundreds of messages of repudiation against the questioned Chilean police and calls for protests for this Saturday.

In the recording, you can see how the street artist is approached by police officers who point their pistols at him. They argue and one of the officers fires two shots. At that moment, Martínez Romero attacks him with the sabers he used to juggle in front of the traffic light and is killed in the middle of the street.

His death had an immediate citizen reaction in this city located 825 kilometers south of Santiago. Dozens of people came out to protest; others confronted police personnel and set fire to public buildings, including the Municipality. The mayor of Panguipulli, Rodrigo Valdivia, has blamed the police for the magnitude of the disturbances: “This situation has happened due to the ineffectiveness of the police,” he said in statements reproduced by local media. “First, in identity control [del malabarista], questionable from every point of view. Although the responsibility will be established by the courts, ”continued Valdivia, who accuses the police of not guarding municipal buildings:“ He dedicated himself only to barricade himself in the fifth police station, which had already been affected by attempted looting, to the detriment of our municipality ”.

The perpetrator of the shots is detained and has been brought to justice, while the Government of Sebastián Piñera does everything possible to control the new scandal generated by the police, in the eye of the hurricane since the social outbreak of October 2019 and accused of multiple human rights violations.

The undersecretary of the Interior, Juan Francisco Galli, has traveled to Panguipulli to analyze the situation from the ground. “It is up to the prosecution to investigate whether these circumstances concur in this case, or whether there was no other way to repel this threat from the police officer. We must wait for what the prosecutor determines. Carabineros only uses his firearm as a last resort in the face of an imminent threat to his physical integrity or his life. And if it was the only way to repel it, we have to investigate ”, Galli declared at a press conference. The undersecretary has lashed out harshly against those who set fire to the Municipality: “No judicial investigation can justify people attempting against public services.”

The outrage against the police has spread rapidly throughout the country, where calls for protests are multiplying for this Saturday. The opposition has condemned the actions of this police force and demands its restructuring. “We strongly condemn this crime”, the Socialist Party has stated in a statement where they also criticize the “disproportionate and unjustified use of force” in an episode that is not an isolated event.

“Carabineros de Chile is an institution where authority is consolidated by violence and obedience. The post-dictatorship legacy and limited political capacity allowed them to develop autonomy in democracy. Chile today needs a different model of police ”, demanded the sociologist Lucía Dammert, dedicated to security issues, on social networks.

Last October, a 16-year-old young man who was demonstrating in Santiago was injured after a seven-meter fall from a bridge to the Mapocho river, the main river in the Chilean capital, by the action of a policeman who was accused of attempted homicide and detained . Weeks later, the government changed the leadership of the police in order to cool, without success, social unrest.