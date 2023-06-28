Paris has experienced a night of violent clashes between its neighbors in Nanterre and the Police, as a protest against the death of a 17-year-old teenager who was shot by an agent of the authority that same morning.

The tragic events occurred early Tuesday morning. A young man named Naël M. was detained at a police checkpoint and minutes later, when he was trying to flee, he was shot in the chest from which he could not recover. The police version talks about the teenager running over two policemen who were riding a motorcycle, but a video that went viral on social networks contradicts the official version. According to these images, one of the officers held the driver at gunpoint and fired at point-blank range when he accelerated. In the recording it is heard “you are going to receive a bullet in the head”, although it is not clear who pronounces these words. The young man’s escape ended a few meters later, with the car crashed into a pole, after having been shot.

🇨🇵 In Nanterre, France, the police killed a 17-year-old boy who tried to evade a routine control, there are protests in that city and the boys also went out to protest and fight with the police, there are several detainees and protests are expected across the country tomorrow pic.twitter.com/m72heYHzGB — 🥊BARS OF THE WORLD ⚽ (@Barras_LATAM) June 27, 2023 As a consequence of these events, the residents of Naël went into a rage tonight, causing major riots in the city located to the west of the French capital. The demonstrators launched fireworks against the police prefecture, set fires along an avenue and burned cars and garbage containers. They also erected barricades in front of law enforcement, who repeatedly used tear gas to try to disperse them. The Police arrested fifteen people, according to the last balance published at one in the morning. See also Cavendish immediately felt that it was wrong with a heavy fall in the Six Days: 'Thought about the woman and children in the stadium' The police prefecture assured shortly before midnight that the situation was “contained”, but then the tension continued and spread to other areas in the north of Paris. 🇨🇵 | FRANCE: Midnight falls and violence increases in Nanterre and several regions of the country after the death of a 17-year-old boy who was shot by a police officer. pic.twitter.com/h9wFbh59EL – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) June 27, 2023 The author of the fatal shot, arrested

The consequences of the death of the 17-year-old have not been long in coming. The 38-year-old police officer, who shot, is in custody accused of voluntary manslaughter. And in the next few days, the victim’s family will file two lawsuits, according to his lawyer. One for the homicide and the other for the false account of the events that, according to him, the police gave. After the death, the authorities opened an investigation against the young man, for contempt and attempted voluntary homicide against a person with public authority. 🇫🇷 | LAST MINUTE: Unrest intensifies on the streets of France after the death of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of the police in the Nanterre area. pic.twitter.com/twPMxKHE7q – Latest News (@UltimaHoraNo) June 28, 2023 The death of this teenager has also reached the National Assembly, where the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, spoke of “extremely shocking images”. For his part, the leader of the Unsubdued France, Jean Luc Mélenchon, affirmed that “the death penalty no longer exists in France, and therefore, no policeman has the right to kill except in legitimate defense.”



#death #minor #hands #police #officer #unleashes #wave #riots #Paris