A Mexican immigrant died in custody of the United States, as announced this Thursday by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) in a statement. Salvador Vargas, 61, suffered a stroke and died in a hospital, while he was in the Stewart Detention Center, in the State of Georgia. Organizations in defense of the rights of migrants assure that abuses and ill-treatment are recurring in that center and demand its immediate closure by the Government of Joe Biden.

Vargas died last Tuesday after being transferred to the Columbus Regional Hospital, about 60 kilometers from the immigration center, but it was not until this Thursday that the death was announced. Medical personnel indicated that the preliminary cause of death was unemployment, in the absence of conclusive studies. “ICE has a firm commitment to the health and well-being of all those in its custody and is conducting a comprehensive review of this incident, as it does in this type of case,” the US agency said. “Statistically, deaths in ICE custody are extremely rare and occur in a fraction of the national average for the inmate population in the United States,” the immigration body defended.

The lawyer Azadeh Shahshahani, legal director of the organization Project South, disagrees with the position of the immigration authorities. “At least 11 migrants have died in Stewart, two by suicide,” she says. Ella shahshahani assures that there is “a forced labor program” in that detention center and that women in custody have denounced that they were “victims of sexual abuse”. “It’s time to close Stewart before we see more tragedies,” she adds.

ICE agents detain a man in July 2019 in Escondido, California. Gregory Bull (AP)

In July 2018, Efraín Romero de la Rosa, a Mexican immigrant who had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, committed suicide while in custody at the Stewart facility. Romero de la Rosa had been punished with isolation and solitary confinement for 21 days, as documented by the American media The Intercept. Based on internal reports, the journalistic investigation revealed that the authorities violated various rules and protocols: documents were falsified, mishandling of the migrant’s medications was reported, and he was placed in isolated confinement, despite being warned of the deterioration of their mental health.

In May 2017, Jean Carlos Jiménez Joseph, a 27-year-old immigrant of Panamanian origin, also committed suicide while in the Stewart center. An internal ICE report, replicated by CBS News television, detailed that Jiménez Joseph did not receive the necessary medical attention after he told guards that he suffered from hallucinations and that he had tried to kill himself. Despite all the warning signs, it was decided that he would serve a solitary punishment for 18 days in which he ended up taking his own life.

A lawyer who works for an organization that accompanies migrants at the gates of the Detention Center, in 2019. David Goldman (AP)

In a lawsuit filed in 2018, four immigrant detainees claimed they were pressured into jobs that paid $1 to $4 a day, under threat of punishment and the need to buy food to supplement the meager diet at the detention center. Willhen Hill Barrientos, a detained Guatemalan immigrant, claimed in court documents that he was forced to work in Stewart’s kitchen up to nine-hour shifts, seven days a week. ICE guidelines prohibit inmates from working more than eight hours each day or 40 hours each week.

In July of last year, four Latina women and a detention center nurse filed an administrative complaint alleging sexual abuse while incarcerated at Stewart. The complaint, backed by several civil organizations, speaks of a “pattern of sexual assaults” at the hands of the guards. The detention center is run by CoreCivic, a private company, and holds just under 2,000 inmates. Shahshahani has targeted the company’s conflict of interest by seeking to increase its profits and not guarantee the welfare of prisoners. “We operate secure facilities that provide high-quality services and effective reentry programs to enhance public safety,” she reads on the company’s website. CoreCivic boasts more than three decades in operating jails and immigration detention centers.

Salvador Vargas had been convicted of drug trafficking in Texas in 2010, according to ICE itself. The US agency indicated that it informed the consular authorities of Mexico so that his family knew of his death. “Immigration and Customs Enforcement remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody live in safe and humane environments,” he insisted.

Detainees walk through one of the corridors of the Center. David Goldman (AP)

ICE assured that all detainees receive medical, mental and dental care upon arrival at the centers and that hospital services are available, including 24-hour emergency services. “At no time during their detention are inmates without papers denied emergency care,” read the last line of the statement. Between October 2021 and the end of September 2022, ICE detained 142,750 immigrants and deported more than 72,000, according to official figures.

