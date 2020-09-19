Death this Friday of the Progressive US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has already unleashed a pulse between Republicans and Democrats on the search for a replacement, an issue that will radically change the dynamics of the campaign for the presidential elections in November.

In a statement, the Supreme Court reported that Ginsburg had died at the age of 87 on Friday night surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, due to “complications from a metastasis in pancreatic cancer.”

In the same statement, the head of the US Supreme Court, John Roberts, appointed by former Republican President George W. Bush (2001-2009), paid tribute to the magistrate. “Our nation,” said Roberts, “has lost a jurist of historic stature. All of us on the Supreme Court have lost a beloved companion. Today we are mourning, but we are confident that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tireless and determined champion of justice. “

Shortly after the news broke, dozens of people gathered in front of the Supreme Court wearing rainbow flags, among other things, as Ginsburg was one of the magistrates who ruled in favor of legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015. In front of the Supreme Court building is Congress, where American flags flew at half mast in homage to Ginsburg.

An opportunity for Trump



The President of the United States, Donald trump, reacted respectfully to Ginsburg’s death, using words that any other of his predecessors would have used, which is blatantly unusual for him, especially since his passing could benefit you politically.

“Just died? Oh! I did not know, you are telling me for the first time, “said Trump in response to questions from the press after a rally in Minnesota. Then the president raised the palms of his hands as if asking for a moment and declared: «She had an incredible life, what more can I say?? Whether you agreed or not. She was an amazing woman who had an amazing life. In fact, I am sad to hear that. I’m sad”.

The Supreme Court of the United States is made up of nine judges with life positions and who have the power to change the laws of the country for decades. Specifically, they play a crucial role on issues such as abortion, migrant rights, privacy, the death penalty and the possession of weapons. Magistrates are appointed by the president and have to be confirmed by the Senate.

For the Christian right, the Supreme Court is a central issue and, therefore, this month, Trump renewed his promise to appoint judges who oppose abortion and promise to protect the right to bear arms. However, the president today made no mention of that issue.

Biden asks to wait until the election



For his part, the Democratic candidate for the White House, Joe biden, I consider that the president of the United States who is elected at the polls on November 3 must be the one who selects a replacement for Ginsburg.

“Tonight and, for the next few days, we are going to be focused on the death of the judge and her undying legacy. But for the avoidance of doubt, let me be clear: the voters must choose the president and the president must choose the judge for the Senate to consider, “Biden said in a statement broadcast live from her home in Delaware.

Biden recalled that in 2016, after the death of Conservative Supreme Justice Antonin Scalia, Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ignored the replacement elected by then-President Barack Obama (2009-2017) and did not even he submitted his nomination to a vote, arguing that there was no point in passing it in an election year. However, contrary to what he did then, McConnell tonight pledged to put to a vote the candidate that Trump selects for the Supreme Court, as announced in a statement.

To confirm a new judge, McConnell needs a simple majority, something he could achieve if 53 of the 100 Republican senators stick with Trump. However, the confirmation process could be complicated if there are defections among the more moderate Republican senators.

For his part, the top Democrat in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, advocated waiting until after the election. “The American people must have a voice in selecting their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, the vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president, ”said on Twitter Schumer, who used exactly the same words that McConnell used to object to the appointment that Obama made.

Ginsburg predicted the political storm



The judge herself knew that her death would cause a political storm in Washington and before her death she dictated to her granddaughter a phrase that was collected by the NPR network: “My most fervent wish is not to be replaced until there is a new president”. In this way, Ginsburg made it clear that his desire is for politicians to wait until the elections before seeking a replacement for him.

Nominated by former President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg was the oldest judge of the nine that make up the Supreme Court and for years had suffered from different types of cancer.

Ginsburg had worn the black Supreme Court robes for nearly three decades, arriving in 1993 as the second woman in history to serve on this court, after a career dedicated to feminist causes and civil rights.