The death of a hospitalized woman increases the number of fatalities due to the DANA of Valencia to 224

The total number of fatalities due to DANA and the floods that affected the province of Valencia on October 29 has increased to 224, after the death of a 79-year-old woman in a hospital.

This is reflected in the balance sheet with the accumulated history since the beginning of this episode prepared by the Data Integration Center (CID) and which has been updated at 8 p.m. this Friday, January 3, 2025. The number of files due to disappearance that are still active there are still three.

The 224 fatalities recorded until this Friday have already had autopsies performed and are fully identified. Of the total identifications, 171 have been achieved by fingerprint analysis, 48 ​​by DNA and 5 correspond to identifications while alive in hospital centers.

The relatives of 223 of the 224 deceased have already taken charge of the mortal remains, after the issuance of the judicial documentation necessary to celebrate the corresponding funerals.